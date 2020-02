And we thought Bernie’s take on Cuba was bad. Wow.

Sen. Bernie Sanders: "China is an authoritarian country, becoming more and more authoritarian. But can anyone deny — I mean the facts are clear, that they have taken more people out of extreme poverty than any country in history… That is the fact. End of discussion." pic.twitter.com/l0vMd3dQkL

China has taken more people out of extreme poverty than any other country in HISTORY.

This is worse than bragging about Cuba’s literacy program. Sure, Castro killed a whole lot of people but hey, THEY COULD READ.

It can be argued that they put them there in the first place…with programs not unlike what Bernie proposes. End of discussion. — Baseball Guy from Cali (@baseball_cali) February 25, 2020

So he is defending China now? — Jacob Margolis (@JakeMargolis) February 25, 2020

Praise the authoritarians for Chinese citizens taken out of poverty and benevolently given housing, meals, and a stable job working in the gulag — Razor (@hale_razor) February 25, 2020

Leftists always say stupid stuff and then follow it up with "end of discussion". Like they think the phrase makes them impenetrable and no one is going to call B.S. — Danson (@danielson68) February 25, 2020

China has "taken more people out of extreme poverty," by killing them. — Not a bully… (@FrankFFurter) February 25, 2020

Sanders Logic (Idiocy): Authoritarianism is “bad”, but it’s very effective in getting people fed by giving them enough to live on, so they can continue to survive and work under the government’s thumb. End of Discussion! — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) February 25, 2020

“Cuba taught people to read (propaganda) …and Chiner has brought more people out of poverty (and into enslavement)” There @BernieSanders I fixed it for you. — TurboChick⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@KelleyTori) February 25, 2020

That he is this close to running for president should scare the crap out of everyone.

And the fact it doesn’t is even scarier.