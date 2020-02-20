It’s obvious Katie Hill is painfully desperate for attention, any attention.

Since she resigned in disgrace for taking advantage of an employee aka having sex with a staffer she appears to have WAY too much time on her hands to tweet.

Sounds like she was underwhelmed with the Democrats from last night’s debate which is hilarious because we thought it was the first one worth watching.

Hi, I’m an undecided California voter. I think this debate has made me like everyone less than I did before, to varying degrees. — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) February 20, 2020

Oh noez!

Enter Comfortably Smug with the zinger:

I know picking just one can be hard for you https://t.co/0KVocbCaKZ — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 20, 2020

Katie may want to put some aloe on that burn.

Sheesh, one throuple and they never let you live it down, right Katie?

✍🏼oh✍🏼my✍🏼god✍🏼 — Siraj Hashmi 🐶 (@SirajAHashmi) February 20, 2020

👑 — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 20, 2020

pic.twitter.com/pGU7zpKCdM — Stacey – AKA The Liberty Gypsy (@ScotsFyre) February 20, 2020

Warren & Amy’s hair is too short to brush.. — M Mangoz (@MMangoz) February 20, 2020

She is going to have to do a better job combing through the candidates. — .💀.Badaisè (@DBadaise) February 20, 2020

We see what they did there.

The Democrat stage last night was occupied by a "basket of unelectables"! — Chris C. (@CHRISC27586372) February 20, 2020

Sometimes, I don’t think we deserve you. — Bartleby (@ElderBartleby) February 20, 2020

True story.

