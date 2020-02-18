Guys. Did you know Laurence Tribe was Ted Cruz’s Con Law professor in law school?! Small world, right? Welp, it would seem the former student tried reaching out to his former professor via a DM (Direct Message) which was blocked.

Then Ted took it to the public timeline and … damn.

But now he’s on Twitter acting like Mazie Hirono is some great mind just because she hates Trump as much as he does.

Ted of course said it best.

We do think Ted is giving his former professor too much credit.

Sadly we’re not sure that Larry is better than this, now. Maybe before Trump but these days he’s just like any other frothy-mouthed, chest-thumping, mindless resister trying to dunk on the president and his supporters.

Wax on. Wax off.

After writing about the thread on the Obama administration fundamentally changing the DOJ and pushing it to the Left we don’t doubt this at all.

As we said, he’s not better than this.

This is who he is now.

Sad, ain’t it?

