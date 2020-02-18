Interesting that Chrissie Hynde is not only a fan of Julian Assange, but thinks enough of him to protest against extradition in London and send President Trump a ‘tweet letter’ asking him for help.

Admit it, this is something you don’t see every day:

An open Letter to @realDonaldTrump, President of the United States. Dear Mr. President, I often think of how much my father, Melville “Bud” Hynde, who proudly served his country as a Marine on Guadalcanal, would have enjoyed your Presidency. [p1.] — Chrissie Hynde (@ChrissieHynde) February 17, 2020

We love how she shares these stories about her dad.

The other day when you gave that award to Rush Limbaugh, my father would have been so delighted. He loved listening to Rush, which is why I allowed my song, 'My City Was Gone', to be used on his radio show.

My father and I didn't always see eye-to-eye. We argued a lot.. [p2.] — Chrissie Hynde (@ChrissieHynde) February 17, 2020

but isn’t that the American way? The right to disagree without having your head chopped off? Soon, I will be participating in a protest in London against the extradition of #JulianAssange (@wikileaks). I know my father would be mortified, but I feel strongly enough to do [p3.] — Chrissie Hynde (@ChrissieHynde) February 17, 2020

This is fascinating.

what I believe is the right thing; to protest further punishment of a man who sought to defend Freedom, albeit in a way you rightly disagree with. I know Mr. Assange broke the law (as i have done defending the treatment of animals) but I believe [p4.] — Chrissie Hynde (@ChrissieHynde) February 17, 2020

he has been duly punished and should now be set free.

Please consider my plea. Yours truly, Chrissie Hynde of @ThePretendersHQ (@MrsC_Assange) — Chrissie Hynde (@ChrissieHynde) February 17, 2020

And she copied Mrs. Assange.

What a powerful letter.

That was just about the most respectful, honest and downright impressive tweet/letter that I have seen from a celebrity towards this president. Bravo, Ms. Hynde. — Greg Cougar (@NonLiberalPAer) February 18, 2020

If it were possible to love you more, it just happened!! Thank you for being courageous enough to post this, especially in these sad days of “cancel culture”. — Rated "G" (@TCC_Grouchy) February 18, 2020

Thank you for this. Well done. — Maggie (@drillanwr) February 18, 2020

Thanks for letting Rush use your song Chrissie. Much appreciated. I agree with you about Julian Assange. Enough is enough. Let him go. — Louis Gabel (@Louie8181) February 18, 2020

Always loved you, from the 1st album, and now even more so!! — terri aronson (@TerriAronson) February 18, 2020

What an amazing note! I love the reminder that we can have respectful differences of opinion, and don't need to hate each other just because we disagree. It makes me sad to see so many people forget that. Good luck with the protest! I 100% agree that he should be released.⚖⚖ pic.twitter.com/RxNu1Rh2Ns — Cranky Fairy (@Fairyland66) February 17, 2020

Wonder if Trump will respond?

***

Related:

‘All to sell a BOOK. Suckers.’ Lefties RAGE over interview Chris Matthews shares of their supposed HERO, John Bolton (watch)

The WORST of the worst: Check out these tweets from Lefties blaming Trump for Ryan Newman’s #DAYTONA500 crash

‘Hey HUMPTY’: Sean Hannity SO triggers Brian Stelter he pins his reply to his timeline and LOL (Dan Bongino with the assist)