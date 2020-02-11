Yeah, we know, we’ve been trying not to write about Alex from the Bronx so much but she just keeps on saying, doing, and writing stupid things. Like claiming Trump is deliberately trying to starve school children because he hates poor people …

Or something.

Look at this.

Trump’s proposed rule changes put *one million children* at risk of going hungry without school lunch. He’s not “lifting” kids off food assistance. He’s *kicking* kids off food assistance. https://t.co/ubRcTknK9l — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 11, 2020

She’s still mad about the bootstrap thing.

This is her source:

She didn’t read the article.

From PBS:

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has released details of an analysis that found that as many as 982,000 children could be affected by the change. About half would have to pay a reduced price of 40 cents for school lunch and 30 cents for breakfast. Around 40,000 would need to pay the full price, which varies depending on the district. The rest — 445,000 — would remain eligible for free meals, but their families would have to apply to qualify.

Not paperwork!

Children automatically qualify for free lunches if their families receive food stamps, but the Trump administration has proposed tightening eligibility for food stamps under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

So it’s not that they’re taking free meals away, this is all tied to changes to the food stamp program. You know, the program the Obama administration completely abused and grew for political gain.

Even for families who would remain eligible for free or reduced price meals, the application to qualify could be a barrier, said Lisa Davis of the advocacy group, No Kid Hungry.

Filling out an application is a barrier? And we wonder why these programs are abused.

OMG they will have to fill out a form for me to pay for their lunch nooooooooooo — CS In Texas (@Carrollton_CS) February 11, 2020

The nerve.

This is a lie and you know it — Jess Turner 🇺🇸 (@JessTurnr) February 11, 2020

WON’T SOMEONE THINK OF THE CHILDREN?!

Key word is automatic…parents will need to apply for and submit financial info to qualify. No more free ride for irresponsibility. — BLBurch (@bl_burch) February 11, 2020

The sky is always falling = distractions — Nikki Mustang (@mustang_nikki) February 11, 2020

Fear and drama is all Democrats know.

The new SNAP rules only affect single, able-bodied adults from 18-49. Basically the one's Obama added that never qualified for food stamps before in the history of the program. — Beau Charles (@BeauxCharles) February 11, 2020

AND there it is.

Trump is not starving the children.

Derp.

***

