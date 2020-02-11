As Twitchy readers know, several of Mike Bloomberg’s speeches from years past have surfaced that have the Left in an uproar today. Specifically when Bloomberg said some fairly racist things about young black men being criminals which inspired the #BloombergIsRacist tag. A good deal of people on the Right have also been tweeting on the tag MAINLY because of how many years the Left has spent calling THEM the racists in the room.

Matt Walsh shook his finger at Conservatives on the tag though:

Conservatives jumping on the #BloombergIsRacist bandwagon are now agreeing with the left that it’s racist to discuss the statistical realities of violent crime. And all for the sake of bringing down a guy who wasn’t going to win anyway. Dubious strategy, guys. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 11, 2020

Not saying we should go to the mat defending him. Im not. I think he’s an awful person and would make a worse president. But I’m also not going to suddenly agree with the left’s talking points either. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 11, 2020

Dana Loesch had some thoughts, especially with Bloomberg’s tie-in with ‘gun sense’.

It’s not a “bandwagon.” It’s a reality. He made a universal statement about an entire demo (universal statements are never logical) and his gun control groups should answer whether or not that’s “gun sense.” -> https://t.co/errWFZe5no — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 11, 2020

Dana has been battling Bloomberg and his minions for years.

Did he actually? Or did he make a statistic mistake while speaking in generalities, as most people do? — Anthony (@hetiestsin) February 11, 2020



Did you read what I posted? And listen to the full audio? Where he blamed not some, but literally *all* crime on one demo? Because that’s BS and it’s BS for anyone to defend it for contrarian farts and giggles. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 11, 2020





Can't hear it now but I'm dubious if he literally said all *crime* (not murder but crime), and if he was matter-of-factly stating that and not making an imprecise generality. Not even nazis claim all crime is by ~one demo~ — Anthony (@hetiestsin) February 11, 2020

Well perhaps wait to comment until then. The clip is 5min+ in total and there are other excerpts of his talk posted elsewhere. Any way you slice it, he’s a bigot — who constantly falsifies stats for his political agenda: https://t.co/errWFZe5no — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 11, 2020

Any way you slice it, he’s a bigot.



I will I guess. Will I hear him say that all crime is committed by one demo and if so, in a way he obviously is literally trying to say it's true and not in a saving time kinda way? Guess I'll see. — Anthony (@hetiestsin) February 11, 2020

There is literally nothing about his statement that is defensible. It’s not even supported by fact; I’m happy to match data for data if need be. Covered in my first book. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 11, 2020

There is literally nothing about Bloomberg’s statement that is defensible.





