Stephen Gutowski did a bang-up job (see what we did there?) of taking Michael Bloomberg’s anti-gun Super Bowl ad apart. Bloomberg spent $10 million to deliberately misinform people and push his agenda.

This thread explains just how shady the ad really was:

Michael Bloomberg is paying $10 million to run an ad focused on his gun-control advocacy during the Super Bowl. The ad makes the claim that "2,900 children die from gun violence every year" but about half that number appear to be adults. https://t.co/JqnP52oboj — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 1, 2020

Bloomberg and other gun-grabbers want to pretend it’s only small children dying because of guns; this visual is far more dramatic than admitting a good number of these ‘children’ are teens and likely the victims of gang violence.

They never want to talk about working on gang violence though.

The ad doesn't actually cite a source but the number matches this report from Bloomberg's Everytown for Gun Safety. Their stat includes 18 and 19-year-olds which appear to make up about 49% of the total deaths. https://t.co/xJFRx5KyfR — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 1, 2020

Everytown's report is about gun violence involving "children & teens" but Bloomberg's ad uses the same stat while referring only to "children." — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 1, 2020

WON’T SOMEBODY PLEASE THINK OF THE CHILDREN?!

Everytown used a five year average of gun deaths between 0-19 years of age in the CDC's Web-based Injury Statistics Query and Reporting System (WISQARS) to come up with 2,887 gun deaths per year among that age group. pic.twitter.com/dr3uuQTCaw — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 1, 2020

When you look at the same data but remove the adults you get 1,499 gun deaths per year among children between 2013 and 2017. That's about 51% of the number shown in Bloomberg's Super Bowl ad. https://t.co/P6xyHp1QVt — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 1, 2020

Which is still tragic … imagine exploiting that sort of tragedy for your campaign.

Be better, Bloomberg.

