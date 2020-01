We must really like you people to sit through this sort of garbage from Kamala Harris so we can write about it. You guys remember Kamala, right? She wanted to run for president and totally boffed it.

Botched it. Not boffed it.

Our bad.

Anyway, Kamala seemed very upset about the idea that the Senate will not be calling any more witnesses for Schiff’s Sham aka the impeachment trial, so upset in fact she accidentally made the case NOT to call new witnesses.

Watch.

“They cannot walk out of this building and allege that there has been a true acquittal”: @SenKamalaHarris says about Republicans ahead of vote on witnesses https://t.co/r7Ea7mssz7 pic.twitter.com/nONsa2VWem — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 31, 2020

Funny how Kamala claims it’s the Senate Republicans who are rushing things. Did she not see what happened with the House? And PLEASE, she needs to stop pretending she knows what the American people want. She doesn’t speak for this editor …

And did she just say there has been no evidence produced?

SO WHAT IF SHE *WANTS* THIS TO BE TRUE?!https://t.co/11bETXI7wZ — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) January 31, 2020

ORANGE MAN BAD, DUDE.

Didn’t you hear?

LMAO. They just can't accept defeat — Nate (@theonetheonlyn8) January 31, 2020

They really can’t.

There’s a reason her campaign failed. — DQ 🇺🇸 (@DQuesada) January 31, 2020

As a prosecutor she should know that the doctrine of fairness in trials applies to the defendant only. — Michael Arcane (@MichaelArcane) January 31, 2020

In her defense, she was a lousy attorney general. — JeffC (@JeffChrz) January 31, 2020

And she’s a lousy senator.

Makes sense.

Wait, what? She just said that there had been NO evidence presented in this trial@PolitiBunny https://t.co/SocQQ8n1sq — heavyjohn (@jcochrane1217) January 31, 2020

It’s the one thing she was right about.

So kudos, Kamala.