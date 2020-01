Delegate Chris Hurst wants to limit the rights of gun owners in Virginia.

Even though it sounds like he can’t seem to limit himself when it comes to drinking and getting behind the wheel of a car. Nothing like being lectured about ‘common sense ‘gun control from a guy who must lack common sense himself if he gets pulled over for drunk driving.

But don’t worry, he’s deeply sorry guys.

To the people of the 12th District, I am deeply sorry. I will spend the remainder of my time in office working diligently to advocate for our community and regain any trust that I have lost. Please read my statement about what happened this past weekend:https://t.co/6fA0GA5yPR — Delegate Chris Hurst (@ChrisHurstVA) January 29, 2020

Sure.

From wsls.com:

Authorities say Hurst was pulled over by an officer around 2 a.m. on the US-460 overpass between the downtown Christiansburg and Peppers Ferry Road exits. The officer said he saw Hurst’s car swerve across the right side fog-line several times and drive over the speed limit for a short period of time.

If this guy had an R by his name this would be national news.

Oops, looking a little unsteady there, pal.

And even though Chris blew over the legal limit the officer let his girlfriend, who was under the legal limit, drive him home.

With just a warning.

Wonder if that’s because in VA legislators can’t be arrested for any misdemeanors while they’re in session?

Apparently under Virginia law, legislators can't be arrested for any misdemeanors while they're in session. Instead of ensuring they have to play by the same rules as the rest of us, they're busy passing laws turning most legal gun owners into criminals. https://t.co/FTnbjdq2MN — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) January 29, 2020

No offense to my fellow Virginians but this state has some effed up laws.

Wow.

His drunk driving was a lot more dangerous than any gun I have. https://t.co/lqUvX7nbdU — Autumn Johnson (@AutumnDPJohnson) January 29, 2020

Oh don’t you know? Laws are only for the silly commoners — alliemariEEEEEEEE🥓💃🏼🇺🇸🙄👌🏻 (@alliemarie777) January 30, 2020

Silly Cam, only the little people have to obey the laws. — Nate, Millenial Grouch. (@NTM1983) January 29, 2020

Yep. You can get a warrant for them, you just can’t arrest them until the session is over. — Joseph Johnson (@Joseph2poms) January 30, 2020

Hrm.

Unbelievable. Well, WV’s Governor & Falwell Jr. have your back if secession is what y’all decide. So there’s always that. — Drea 🌻 (@dre242dre) January 30, 2020

Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that.

***

