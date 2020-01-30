One of the many reasons we think Brit Hume has been as successful for as long as he has been is his ability to dryly and politely deliver his points, even when he’s calling someone out or correcting them. No matter what topic or to whom he is speaking, he always sounds like the nice guy in the room.

Take for example his ‘correcting’ The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman:

That’s not what I heard him say. What I took away is that an action taken in the public interest cannot be the basis of impeachment because that action is also helpful to a president’s re-election prospects. https://t.co/d0EiXD8QQ4 — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 29, 2020

Huh, that’s what we heard too.

But that doesn’t feed the agenda, Brit. You big meanie.

She’s trying to win @ComfortablySmug liberal hack tournament — Lisa Lou (@Lis_aLouu) January 30, 2020

So cut her some slack.

Who would think dumbing down a 6min answer to a few sentences would miss important context? Certainly not our illustrious gatekeepers. — Noah (@reeb1011) January 29, 2020

You didn't hear him say it, because he didn't. — Michael Cordeiro (@methinksright) January 29, 2020

Maggie has a hearing problem. OK, an *understanding* problem. — John Sheridan (@JohnSheridan12) January 29, 2020

Like others in the media, she has a narrative problem.

Well you know the NYT …they distort or lie, whatever us convenient. — Blueskies (@blueskies6123) January 30, 2020

If this were the case then no president would be able to do the right thing for the country if it some way benefited him. He'd have to just allow the bad thing to happen. He would be open for impeachment. God I detest these leftist hacks! — Rob V. (@Cajuncowboy22) January 29, 2020

If any of what the Democrats are trying to impeach Trump over were actually legit no president could ever do his job again.

But we digress.

.@brithume, even recognizing the biases at the @nytimes, it is amazing that they could distort this so much. — John R Lott Jr. (@JohnRLottJr) January 30, 2020

It’s really not that amazing.

Sadly.

***

Related:

TERRIFYING statement: Jerry Nadler’s mask slips and he admits the Democrat’s REAL goal behind impeaching Trump (watch)

‘Subverting the will of 63 million voters’: Doug Collins takes House Managers APART (and their little case too) in brutal thread

Such a damn LIAR: Adam Schiff’s claim that he doesn’t know WHO the whistleblower is gets taken APART in receipt-filled thread