Adam Schiff is super tough with his little joke about how senators can’t leave the Impeachment Trial early or else they could face jail time.

Listen to the nervous and quite honestly uncomfortable ‘laughing’ as he makes his joke:

OH NOEZ!

He’s being funny but NOT!

Seriously, the media has been fawning over this guy? We don’t get it.

Ok, that’s not fair, we DO get it, we just think it’s really stupid on their part.

Arrest her!

Trending

This is creepily brilliant.

Seriously.

If prison means they don’t have to listen to him babble on anymore we’re not sure we see a downside here.

He wishes.

And he wonders why so many people think he’s full of Schiff.

 

Related:

Straight FIRE: Elise Stefanik doesn’t pull a SINGLE punch, tells media ‘this is the weakest impeachment in HISTORY’ and more (watch)

WOW: What Laura Ingraham laid out about the whistleblower, Obama admin, and the Bidens and Burisma is DAMNING (watch)

‘House Democrat managers are BOMBING’: Mark Levin has some bad news for the ‘nimrods in the Democratic Party-press’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam Schiffimpeachment trialjail timesenators