If you think bot armies are out to get you on Twitter it might be time to put the social media down.

Are there bots on Twitter? Yes.

Are they being ‘unleashed’ on Lisa Page? *eye roll*

This is astounding. Bots are behind almost a third of the vile and hostile responses to my most recent tweet. Somebody cares enough about me to unleash a bot army against me. This is what bullying looks like in 2020.https://t.co/1ZTkXxvxYK — Lisa Page (@NatSecLisa) January 23, 2020

Just to put the whole Bot Sentinel thing into perspective, they accused this editor of being a bot. Sooooo we would take anything they have to say with a grain of salt since the last time this editor checked she was indeed NOT a bot.

From lawfareblog.com

More than one in four of the replies to Page’s tweet come from accounts likely to be trollbots. Of the 3,891 accounts that replied to her tweet, a staggering 28.42 percent of them received Bot Sentinel “Trollbot rating” of 75 percent—the threshold for accounts that we classify as “alarming.” We classify accounts using a four-tiered structure, with a percentage calculated to reflect how likely it is that the account is a trollbot: normal (0-24 percent), moderate (25-49 percent), problematic (50-74) and alarming (75-100). We calculate an account’s score based on several factors, including an account’s propensity to retweet known misleading news and to engage in repetitive bot-like behavior. Only the worst accounts receive a rating above 75 percent. Such high a rating is indicative of an inauthentic account that participates in coordinated swarms on a particular tweet or user.

Trollbots.

And who decides what is ‘misleading news’? If that’s the case, anyone tweeting out CNN should definitely score as a trollbot.

These people.

It's twitter. Seriously, you used to work for the FBI yet the thought of some random Twitter bots has you unnerved? Seriously. pic.twitter.com/251MPAcvXF — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) January 23, 2020

TRUMP IS OUT TO GET HER, MAN.

2/3rds of the critical tweets being from real people seems like a lot. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) January 23, 2020

Are you the home wrecker ex @FBI employee that was committed to altering the outcome of a US election? Or is that some other @NatSecLisa . I wouldn’t want to allege that you were the one so prominently featured in embarrassing texts on government property, if it’s not you. — The Doctor (@TennantRob) January 23, 2020

But it’s a bot army! TRUMP BAD!

A traitor playing the victim. Get real. — Tony J (@stonyjbc) January 23, 2020

You betrayed the oath you took for the FBI, you helped destroy marriages, and you were complicit in trying to overthrow a sitting president. Whether it's bots or just alot of people that really don't like you, you've brought it on yourself. Actions have consequences. — RadioRanger (@McKavitys) January 23, 2020

Ouch.

Not a bot. Think you’re a snake. Feel better? — elliendash (@elliendash) January 23, 2020

Whoda thunk allegedly plotting with your boyfriend to block a duly elected president would make so many people angry, Lisa?

Sheesh.

