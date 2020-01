Let them FIGHT!

As Twitchy readers know, Hillary Clinton said some not-so-nice things about Bernie Sanders … you know, the guy the DNC screwed over in 2016 because it was supposedly Hillary’s turn to turn for president? Yeah, that Hillary. Well, we’ve been watching Bernie’s timeline in case he decides to address what Hillary said about ‘nobody liking him,’ but so far all we’ve seen is this tweet asking for donations to his campaign.

Interesting how his focus is on the 1%, doncha think?