The Hill seems SUPER stoked that Nancy Pelosi raised tens of millions of dollars for Democrats in 2019.

This is important.

Tens of millions, one full year.

Ahem.

From The Hill:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) raised more than $87 million for Democratic candidates in 2019, her office announced Thursday morning. The record figure represents a $37.6 million increase from the $49.5 million she raised in 2017, it noted, adding that the fundraising haul included $75 million raised directly for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Pelosi’s office said she held 181 fundraising events in 54 cities.

$87 million?!

Wow! That’s a lot of money for a whole group of people. Super wow.

Right? Super duper wow.

Except …

Trump raised $125 million in just the third quarter. https://t.co/YaMrbUB0KP — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) January 16, 2020

Trump raised $40 million more than Pelosi did in just ONE QUARTER and he’s just one candidate.

This was not the win The Hill thought it was.

Clearly.

And in other news, water is wet.

But hey, good for Nancy and stuff.

