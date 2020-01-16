Oh … look, the media didn’t learn their lesson the last time they tried to pretend a bunch of people playing the Circle Game were throwing a white power symbol.

And they wonder why we make fun of them.

Look at that one guy, making the white power symbol RIGHT by the head of his fellow recruit who happens to be black and female. STOP THE PRESSES.

Holy crap.

EL OH EL.

If you see a white power symbol everywhere you might be the one with white power issues. Just sayin’.

Media.

Stop it.

Get some help.

 

