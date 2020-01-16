Oh … look, the media didn’t learn their lesson the last time they tried to pretend a bunch of people playing the Circle Game were throwing a white power symbol.

And they wonder why we make fun of them.

D.C. Fire Department recruits might be making "white power" hand gesture in photo https://t.co/cSYPzwmUZ1 pic.twitter.com/3iw52wD9iB — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 16, 2020

Look at that one guy, making the white power symbol RIGHT by the head of his fellow recruit who happens to be black and female. STOP THE PRESSES.

Holy crap.

EL OH EL.

If you see a white power symbol everywhere you might be the one with white power issues. Just sayin’.

Dear God, are we doing this again???? pic.twitter.com/kruVmFWHFX — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 16, 2020

It isn't even worth it anymore. — Tricia Vuolo (@Tbirdsopinion) January 16, 2020

Oh FFS. 🙄 — dfinney (@dfinney16) January 16, 2020

Do these hack journalists just trawl military, police and firefighter group photos on Facebook to find things to be offended by? — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 16, 2020

Are we really doing this again after Army Navy game? It's the freaking circle game when it's pointed down like that… Typical MSM controversy factory. Gotta keep those clicks going, and the people outraged and divided… — Ajax Scoffed (@CodyMcW1011) January 16, 2020

Media.

Stop it.

Get some help.

