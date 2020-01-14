As Twitchy reported, Stephen King accidentally outed himself as ‘not all that woke’ with a tweet about diversity and art. As you can imagine it did not play well with his progressive, Lefty, Liberal followers so here we are, watching the Master or Horror backpedal after being called out.

The most important thing we can do as artists and creative people is make sure everyone has the same fair shot, regardless of sex, color, or orientation. Right now such people are badly under-represented, and not only in the arts. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 14, 2020

But he just said he doesn’t consider matters of diversity in art.

Which is it, Stephen?

You can't win awards if you're shut out of the game. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 14, 2020

Guess Stephen decided he didn’t want to get canceled after all.

Heh.

Tweet stupid things, win stupid prizes. Especially with THAT crowd.

This is a very strange tweet to make after the previous. I'm curious how you envision we "ensure everyone has a fair shot" without ever considering diversity. — Caraid (@CaraidArt) January 14, 2020

And he’s still not making a whole lot of friends.

Getting warmer, Firestarter. 😂 — Tory Hunter (@PartyFreckle) January 14, 2020

…Which is why it's not "wrong" to consider diversity in award nominations — Christian H (@Chrisssnnn) January 14, 2020

It’s almost like people in power should take diversity into account… — chauncey roach (@RoachChauncey) January 14, 2020

Someone got in touch! And yes, agreed. — Lisa Christiansen (@LisachristCBC) January 14, 2020

Yup, Stephen was pestered into backpedaling. Huzzah for social justice and the cancel culture.

At least you got it together before noon. — Lori (@thebutterknife) January 14, 2020

Uh-huh.

Related:

‘Media is SO broken’: Megyn Kelly slams Lawrence O’Donnell for proudly admitting MSNBC is a biased cesspit of anti-Trumpers

Have FUN with that! Stephen King learns the hard way what happens when you accidentally admit you’re not really ‘woke’

Ya’ don’t SAY! Lefties who’ve ignored Elizabeth Warren’s lies for YEARS suddenly figure out she’s a liar, #RefundWarren trends