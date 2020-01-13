Gotta be honest, when I saw #ITrustBernie trending I knew the tag would be worth covering because I knew it would be filled with a bunch of people who need to shower talking about how much free stuff Bernie is going to give them AND a bunch of Conservatives explaining how there is no such thing as a free lunch.

Which would, in turn, make the Bernie people cry and lash out.

You find when you’ve been writing about and covering Twitter for nearly four years (OMG WHERE HAS THE TIME GONE) that you get a feel for what you’re going to see on tags. And this one did not disappoint.