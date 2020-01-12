Buck Sexton summed up the media’s crap behavior when it comes to covering what has happened in Iran this past week, including the killing of a POS terrorist and now the Iranian protests, and he did it in one perfect tweet.

One would think that journos would be in a frenzy to cover the Iranian protests and give additional reach to their yearning for freedom But would that hurt Trump though? No, no it doesn’t, so they don’t really care much. Owning Trump so much bigger deal for them. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) January 12, 2020

Tell ’em, Buck.

They’d rather pretend ‘orange man bad’ than acknowledge that was has happened (and is happening) in Iran is a big deal. Or, as VP Biden once said on a hot mic, ‘A big f**king deal.’ If Obama had accomplished this they’d be covering it nonstop but since it’s Trump … crickets.

It means they never cared. — Grateful_Mom (@mom_grateful) January 12, 2020

They care, as long as the story fits their narrative.

This really is an incredible story but the MSM can’t see through their TDS to cover it appropriately. Blinders on to the world, just Orange Man bad. — Tom J.P. Nash (@TomJPNash) January 12, 2020

Yet they broadcast live coverage of that bastards funeral. Demented. — 𝘿𝘪𝘹𝘪𝘦 𝘾𝘩𝘪𝘤𝘬 💅🏻 (@SweetVaBreezy) January 12, 2020

That was pretty damn awful.

Yeah, the Left cares nothing for humanity. They just tell us how they do — Suzanne Matick (@suzannematick) January 12, 2020

It’s so sick. When the regime falls, what [email protected] say?… It was going to happen anyway. Watch and see… — Kevin Kling (@KevinKling12) January 12, 2020

They’ll pretend it was somehow Obama who pulled it off.

This is why they have become completely untrustworthy. — SW (@SW1774) January 12, 2020

This right here is reason # 92 why i hate the media today.

Their job, is to report what happened. Not only that which fits their narrative or supports their party, but the facts.

They refuse to do so.

They have failed us. — Roger C (@floplag) January 12, 2020

Sad their hate for him over comes their ability to reason — LE Mom4 (@DMMarquez) January 12, 2020

On this story and on so many others.

Yup.

