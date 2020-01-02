When one grown man sends another grown man a DM like John Fugelsang sent Kurt Schlichter … you’ve gotta just point and laugh. We’re not entirely sure what John’s end-goal was here with sending Kurt a DM he knew he’d share (and that would only get him mocked) but here we are.
Anyone else think it’s a little strange that John is lecturing anyone about Christ and Christianity?
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 2, 2020
This is such an odd way to insult and try to dunk on Kurt. Yup, he shared it, but it really just paints John in a strange light. What’s he trying to get out of this? He had to know the only thing that would come of it was a good deal of mockery and teasing … at his own expense.
But hey, whatever floats his little boat.
We love Kurt’s response. #Caring
— Kaitain 🇺🇸 (@Kaitain_AZ) January 2, 2020
It’s … so beautiful.
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) January 2, 2020
You’re a mean one, Mr. Schlichter.
Hrm … that doesn’t quite fit.
Awfully tender…
— Vincent Charles: Savant Bon Vivant (@YesThatVCharles) January 2, 2020
He's into you, man.
— Idiotsansavant (@therealdbREAL) January 2, 2020
You’re John’s Twitter Dad. You should get with him and read a Dos Equis bottle to him, it would mean the world.
— Ron McKinney (@macsmarts) January 2, 2020
Invoice him for billable therapy hours.
— Sierra Marlee (@Sierra_Marlee) January 2, 2020
Heh.
Capitalism for the win.
You’ve been “Fugelsplained.”
— Steven Argento (@sargentoart) January 2, 2020
Ugh, that just sounds dirty.
Feelz😂👍
— Doodles 🇺🇸 (@DoodlesTrks) January 2, 2020
Feeeeeelings.
Whoa-oh-oh feeeeelings.
Boy he has you ALL figured out Kurt.
— 🐺Baba Yaga🐺 (@1964Yaga) January 2, 2020
What the hell….is that?
— Tommy Galvin (@TvgalvinTommy) January 2, 2020
Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.
You’re on his mind at 5:30am?!
— SmirkHardPlayHard (@Chickenbeforegg) January 2, 2020
Woke up with him on his mind.
And stuff.
Hey, not judging.
Related:
Wanna see how AWFUL unions really are? Look no further than Lorena Gonzalez’s thread on not ‘letting’ workers opt-out #AB5
‘Rush job for a COVER-UP’?! Catherine Herridge highlights (literally) #FISA details even more damning for FBI [screenshot]
‘Trump sent marines. Obama went to bed.’ Ted Cruz and other Conservatives DROP Joy Reid after she ‘roots for’ Trump’s Benghazi