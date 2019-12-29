If you find yourself praising monsters like Hitler, Stalin, and Mussolini as a way to dunk on Trump it MIGHT be time to put the Twitter down.

And go outside for some fresh air.

Reset your brain because it’s clearly lacking oxygen or something.

Then again, Tom Nichols could be trolling again (he himself has all but admitted he’s just an annoying troll now), but wow …

Generic dumbass racism isn't an ideology. Ideologies have a foundation, explanations, hypotheses about how the world works. I suppose you could stretch "brainless rubes with guns" into an ideology, but by that standard, *everything* is an ideology. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 29, 2019

Tom thinks he’s talking to an ‘equal’ in Rachel Bitcofer and in a sad way, he is.

There IS an ideology though dude. Its nationalist, its "traditionalist," misogynist and racist, but its an ideology. — Rachel "The Doc" Bitecofer 📈🔭 (@RachelBitecofer) December 29, 2019

Yeah, dude.

I'd argue that those are just the atavistic reflexes of lousy people that are always lurking under the surface. There was anti-Semitism in the USSR, but the Soviet Union's ideology was, formally, anti-racist. I don't like using "ideology" to mean "people's prejudices." — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 29, 2019

Ooh, ooh, who can use more big words?! Go Tom go, you got this.

ideologies are intrinsically tied to people's prejudices, racial and otherwise, bc they are about making sense of the way the world works. — Rachel "The Doc" Bitecofer 📈🔭 (@RachelBitecofer) December 29, 2019

She’s not using as big of words as Tom so she’s clearly not as smart as he is.

Or something.

Sure, but innate cognitive maps are not the same as a developed ideology. "Trumpism" will not survive without Trump, because it makes no internal sense and has no inner logic beyond hating "Others" and doing whatever Trump is thinking at any given moment. /1 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 29, 2019

He so badly needs to believe these things. Otherwise, he has to admit he doesn’t know everything … or anything for that matter.

In a way, I think you're being unfair (!) to Mussolini and Stalin and Hitler and Lenin and Castro and Mao and Pol Pot and the rest of them who had well-defined (if utterly evil) ideologies that were more than "what I happen to think right now." /2 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 29, 2019

It’s unfair to compare monsters to Trump NOT because they are monsters, but because Trump isn’t more ‘organized’ and deliberate in his evil.

Wow.

We read a lot of stupid on Twitter but this takes the cake.

So true, I always think its highly unfair to Hitler when people compare Trump to him. Hitler may have been evil, but he was smart and well-read. — Rachel "The Doc" Bitecofer 📈🔭 (@RachelBitecofer) December 29, 2019

It’s unfair to Hitler.

And they wonder why people hate them.

Stalin read Marx and made notes in the margin. These were people who were determined to have some ideas live beyond them. Even Brezhnev said that Africans "want to live like Lenin in the jungle." Trump is a goldfish who has no memory and no ability to think ahead. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 29, 2019

Imagine hating Trump SO MUCH you see any sort of positive or good in Stalin …

We got nothin’.

Ffs Tom, get a grip. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) December 29, 2019

Tell us where the Bad Orange Man hurt you? — mallen (@mallen2010) December 29, 2019

this is beyond ugly. this vile repugnant woman praising #Hitler, spitting on all the dead, she is nothing but garbage.

let her use her dead relatives, leave mine alone. — Ken Heyman (@CanfieldKenny) December 29, 2019

Wow. Trump has broken you. Seek help. — MIKE BRESLIN’S POINTLESS TWEETS (@mikebreslin815) December 29, 2019

There is not enough help out there …

Congrats on achieving a whole new level of inanity. — cps (@ROMANREB) December 29, 2019

"Hitler wasn't all bad, unlike Trump". Classic blue check. — Don Quick-Oats (@DonQuickOatz) December 29, 2019

Wow! This is sick. — CaliPatriotGal (@Justwanttruth1) December 29, 2019

It really is.

And that Tom can’t see he behaves a lot like Trump with a thesaurus is perhaps the ‘sickest’ thing of all.

Related:

NOT complicated: NBC News fact-checker Erin Biba deletes ACCOUNT after claiming Jew stabbings in Monsey ‘complicated’

‘Is this a JOKE?!’ Andrew Cuomo’s statement on stabbing in Rabbi’s Monsey home during Hanukkah celebration goes SO wrong

AG Letitia James called OUT for do-nothing tweet after 5 people stabbed during Hanukkah celebration in Monsey, NY