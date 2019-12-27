Max Boot has been named the Washington Free Beacon Man of the Year.
Lucky fella.
We should always strive to be a Max Boot, a Washington Free Beacon Man of the Year.https://t.co/nxgf0lkiIm
— Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) December 27, 2019
From the FreeBeacon:
Ernest Hemingway defined courage as grace under pressure.
One might think a terrorist detonating a suicide vest with his children in tow rather than facing sweet American justice did not live up to Hemingway’s description.
One would be wrong.
Just ask Max Boot, the Washington Post columnist who wrote upon the demise of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi: “The assertion that Baghdadi died as a coward was, in any case, contradicted by the fact that rather than be captured, he blew himself up.”
Talk about reporting.
Talk about prose.
Such bravery.
Annnnd now we’re dead.
It's hilarious
"Boot personifies the age-old question: if a NeverTrumper doesn't remind us every 20 minutes he's a NeverTrumper, has he died?'
😂
— mallen (@mallen2010) December 27, 2019
HA HA HA HA HA
This is freakin’ brilliant.
— Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) December 27, 2019
You're going to make me read this, aren't you?
— Impeachapalooza (@NuclearHerbs) December 27, 2019
Trust us, you’ll want to read the whole thing.
At some point, you’re supposed to grow beyond being fully booted.
— Chimpy McFister (@ChimpyMcFist) December 27, 2019
Maximum Booted.
— Yuletide Harkrider (@MHark) December 27, 2019
Long live the Free Beacon
— AC (@notthatnitsua) December 27, 2019
Huzzah!
For a second, I thought you lost your mind.
— Dixie Normous (@KapaluaMak) December 27, 2019
To be fair, many of us in any sort of conservative media have lost our minds a little bit over the past few years … it happens. But this, this was brilliance.
Sheer brilliance.
