Writing about two of our favorites, Brit Hume and Sharyl Attkisson, is truly the Christmas gift of all gifts for this editor. Two of the best voices in media discussing one of the biggest blunders the media have made in years is a total *chef’s kiss*.

Of course, we’re talking about their coverage of the now-defunct Steele dossier …

In light of what the IG report has now established — and what many said long beforehand — about the Steele dossier, imagine being the author of this puff piece on Steele from last year. https://t.co/XpCA1DY461 — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 22, 2019

EL-OH-EL.

Man, that IS bad. Imagine being the yahoo who tried to make Steele some sort of great spy hero.

Too funny.

You’d think Jane Mayer would be embarrassed for having written this drivel:

It’s too early to make a final judgment about how much of Steele’s dossier will be proved wrong, but a number of Steele’s major claims have been backed up by subsequent disclosures. His allegation that the Kremlin favored Trump in 2016 and was offering his campaign dirt on Hillary has been borne out. So has his claim that the Kremlin and WikiLeaks were working together to release the D.N.C.’s e-mails. Key elements of Steele’s memos on Carter Page have held up, too, including the claim that Page had secret meetings in Moscow with Rosneft and Kremlin officials. Steele may have named the wrong oil-company official, but, according to recent congressional disclosures, he was correct that a top Rosneft executive talked to Page about a payoff. According to the Democrats’ report, when Page was asked if a Rosneft executive had offered him a “potential sale of a significant percentage of Rosneft,” Page said, “He may have briefly mentioned it.” And, just as the Kremlin allegedly feared, damaging financial details have surfaced about Manafort’s dealings with Ukraine officials. Further, his suggestion that Trump had “agreed to sideline Russian intervention in Ukraine as a campaign issue” seems to have been confirmed by the pro-Russia changes that Trump associates made to the Republican platform. Special Counsel Mueller’s various indictments of Manafort have also strengthened aspects of the dossier.

But then again, she is a member of the Leftist media and we’re pretty sure they’re incapable of feeling embarrassed.

And Sharyl Attkisson knows why …

I'm imagining there is no embarrassment whatsoever.

At the time the mission was considered accomplished. 😉 https://t.co/WofXZ7QiQz — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) December 23, 2019

Sharyl nailed it.

As usual.

Mission accomplished. The media gave the Left the ammunition they needed to move forward, seemingly deliberately misinforming the masses to push a narrative that would ultimately support the ridiculous impeachment sham we’ve watched unfurl in the House.

Do you think the media will ever come to terms with all the misinformation they have spewed? — Dan Floyd (@westpatravel) December 23, 2019

Nope, because they don’t care.

They are doing it on purpose because they despise President Trump. Also they do it to promote their far leftist ideology which is why they lie about all Republicans even though their strongest vitriol is for Trump. — Nancy Heitmeyer (@heitmeyernancy) December 23, 2019

Self awareness is not in their makeup. — TJ Powell (@Hawkdoc82) December 23, 2019

The Ends Justify the Means with these folks. Way nastier than Conservatives. — Thor (@Thor96607567) December 23, 2019

Yep.

As if the New Yorker would be embarrassed about being a Leftist rag and promoting the smear du jour . — dankbubba (@dank1j) December 23, 2019

We’re not holding our breath.

PS: Merry Christmas y’all! – sj

