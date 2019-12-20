Wait, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez voted against the repeal of SALT deductions? Gosh, does she realize that capping state and local deductions was all part of the orange man’s evil tax plan?

.@AOC votes against the repeal of SALT deductions. She joins Republican New York State delegation members @RepLeeZeldin and @EliseStefanik in voting against the repeal. Capping State and Local tax deductions ( SALT ) was part of @realDonaldTrump tax plan. — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) December 19, 2019

THE HORROR.

Don’t worry little socialists, she only voted against it because it didn’t actually make other states pay enough to subsidize progressive, over-taxed states like NY when repealing those SALT deductions.

This SALT bill does’t bring things back to the pre-GOP norm we’re used to. Due to expansion of the standard deduction, folks who want to claim SALT now need to pay ~$24k+ in state and local to get it. For those families just over that, the benefit may not be as high. /1 pic.twitter.com/iXbTCOyOo7 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 20, 2019

This is not a federal tax issue, this is a state issue.

If she really wants to help her state she should be fighting to lower state taxes but we all know that won’t be happening anytime soon. Socialists don’t exactly go around trying to lower taxes.

There are ways to restructure SALT deductions to provide relief to middle class families – and there are several different SALT repeal bills in the House. McConnell has indicated this bill is going in the Senate graveyard. With another pass, I think we can get this done right. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 20, 2019

Worry about the mess in your own backyard, Sandy.

You’re mad because the high taxes New Yorkers voted for now have to be paid by New Yorkers instead of the burden being distributed across the county. We see you. — The Velvet Sugar Queen (@TMIWITW) December 20, 2019

We do indeed.

You want to reduce the tax burden on the people of NY? tell the elected officials in Albany to reduce the state taxes. — Christopher D (@BeJamesMadison1) December 20, 2019

How does this vote help me now? — Jim MacFawn (@JimmyFNmac) December 20, 2019

It doesn’t.

But she’s Alex from the Block and totally in touch with this guy, or something.

How will this help pay for the green new deal? — Row the boat (@Sherm11864743) December 20, 2019

It won’t.

NYers, who have the highest property tax rates in the nation and some of the highest state taxes, shouldn’t have to pay federal tax on money already paid to the state gov’t. You voted to uphold double taxation against your own constituents. WTH @AOC — Sue Smith (@Hatchsmith) December 20, 2019

Yeah, what the HELL, AOC?

Bad move. Hurts the middle class — Susan! (@commute_life) December 19, 2019

The @justicedems must have determined that the number of people in @AOC's District that pay SALT are a minority. — Anxiety Descending🎵 (@I_Am_With_Name) December 20, 2019

Wow @aoc voting to continue to hurt middle and working class in NYers with this stunt. Not all home owners in NY are millionaires, donating to any and all primary challengers — Michael (@_Open_Mike_) December 20, 2019

These three just voted to screw over NYers! — Justin Allen🎄 (@JAllen_NY) December 19, 2019

But Merry Christmas!

