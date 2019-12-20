Wait, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez voted against the repeal of SALT deductions? Gosh, does she realize that capping state and local deductions was all part of the orange man’s evil tax plan?

THE HORROR.

Don’t worry little socialists, she only voted against it because it didn’t actually make other states pay enough to subsidize progressive, over-taxed states like NY when repealing those SALT deductions.

This is not a federal tax issue, this is a state issue.

If she really wants to help her state she should be fighting to lower state taxes but we all know that won’t be happening anytime soon. Socialists don’t exactly go around trying to lower taxes.

Trending

Worry about the mess in your own backyard, Sandy.

We do indeed.

It doesn’t.

But she’s Alex from the Block and totally in touch with this guy, or something.

It won’t.

Yeah, what the HELL, AOC?

But Merry Christmas!

 

Related:

That’s a LIFETIME, baby! Newt Gingrich only needs 1 tweet to make Dems’ impeachment look even MORE useless

Oh NOEZ, not a strongly worded letter! Rep. Hank Johnson (dude who claimed Guam will tip over) gets all big and bad with AG Barr

Buckle UP! Fact-filled thread hints at what Durham is investigating about John Brennan and it’s SO very, very damning

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCNew YorksaltTrump