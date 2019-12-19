Mitch McConnell is sick of the Democrat’s shiznit.

We don’t blame him.

He responded to Nancy Pelosi withholding the articles of impeachment from the Senate until she gets her way in a short and not-so-sweet thread that made this editor fist-pump.

Last night, House Democrats passed the thinnest, weakest presidential impeachment in American history. Now they’re suggesting they are too afraid to even submit their accusations to the Senate and go to trial. The prosecutors are getting cold feet in front of the entire country. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) December 19, 2019

Is Mitch calling them ‘chicken’ because we kinda sorta think he just called them all chickens.

This is so great.

These articles of impeachment are so weak that before they even passed, the Senate Democratic Leader began demanding that the Senate re-do the House’s homework. Now the Speaker is hemming and hawing about whether they'll even proceed to trial. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) December 19, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

You know, if Nancy’s face still moved at all we’re pretty sure this thread would have made her frown a little.

I am glad that leading Democrats seem to have buyer’s remorse about the least fair, least thorough, and most rushed impeachment in American history. They should. But for the sake of the country, I wish this understanding had dawned on them yesterday. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) December 19, 2019

It’s almost like they painted themselves in a corner and thought pulling the whole, ‘We must protect our country and democracy’ dreck would somehow work. But they underestimated how much attention normal, everyday Americans have been paying to their little circus and very few people who didn’t want him impeached because ORANGE MAN BAD are buying into it.

This has been a YUGE mistake for Democrats.

Hold their feet to the fire Mitch!!! — 🎄🇺🇸Laura🇺🇸🎄 (@flasunshine929) December 19, 2019

President Trump is Still our President! TRUMP 2020! — NiCee (@NiCeeGlover) December 19, 2019

They can’t stand it.

Thank you for pointing out the failure of House Dems, and the danger of their unprecedented political bias, outrage, and maneuvering. — Lone (@Lone6R) December 19, 2019

And he did it in thread-form. God love him.

Stay tuned, this is going to get so good.

