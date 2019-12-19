If we are to believe the mainstream media, Trump is the single most evil, unpopular president in the history of the entire WORLD and Americans can’t wait for brave Nancy Pelosi to protect the Constitution and our Democracy by impeaching the mother effer. Now, if you’re like us and know the media is often very full of it and biased (hello WaPo reporter wishing everyone a Merry #Impeachmas) you know they’re wrong about what most everyday Americans think about the president.

But unfortunately, the media still report in a way that supports their narrative versus the reality of this country because that’s what they think works for THEM.

Ben Domenech posted a very good thread challenging the centrist media after Gallup showed more Americans oppose impeachment than support it.

Gallup today tells us opposition to impeachment and removal is now upside down, 50-46 percent. Here's a simple question for major "centrist" media organizations: how many of your opinion writers are in that 50 percent? Do you have any? Should you? — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) December 19, 2019

We’re guessing they don’t.

And yes, they should.

Thanks to the IG report and the FISA Court statement, we know that the Nunes memo is overwhelmingly vindicated and the claims of Comey et al were wrong. Do you have anyone on staff who wrote that at the time? Should you? — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) December 19, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Centrist media.

This is so good.

On the critical questions of what Americans believe – on Impeachment, Mueller, Brett Kavanaugh and more – you'd think "centrist" media orgs would want voices that represented what the other half thinks. You might think that. But you'd be wrong. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) December 19, 2019

You’d think but since they became activists instead of journalists that all changed.

You're assuming there are centrist media organizations. — It's Only Words (@itsonlywords) December 19, 2019

Or he’s being facetious because they claim not to be biased.

I really hope some of these “centrist media“ folks read this thread. Sad state of affairs, but very well said Ben! — Tina (@KVOhio) December 19, 2019

We’re not counting on them reading this thread, and if they do they’ll just shrug it off and pretend they know better.

It’s who they are.

Related:

BRUTAL because it’s true: Brit Hume’s 1-word description for Nancy Pelosi sitting on impeachment is PERFECTION

Trolling MASTER: ‘Christmas package’ White House staffer delivered to Senate members triggers Chris Murphy (and AOC!)

‘Another BRAZEN unconstitutional act’: Mark Levin takes Nancy Pelosi and her ‘sitting’ on impeachment APART in thread