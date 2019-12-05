TFW Kellyanne Conway speaks for most of America …

Watch.

Kellyanne Conway Rips Pamela Karlan For Elitism: ‘Who The Hell Are You, Lady?’ https://t.co/2uuAfGHMhN — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 5, 2019

Oh Hell YEAH.

From The Daily Caller:

“If you went to work today to manicure nails, to manicure a lawn, if you went to work with a jackhammer or a welding machine, or mechanics tools, or a carpentry belt … that woman yesterday looks her nose down on you!” Conway asserted. “She thinks that you are less than her, and I’ve had it.” Conway added that she is working for middle Americans against individuals that “have three Yale Law degrees and have the audacity to say that liberals like to cluster together while conservatives can’t even stand to be together … who the hell are you lady to look down on half of the country?”

Kellyanne didn’t pull a single punch.

And we kinda sorta love her for it.

@KellyannePolls We have quite a cast of characters, the screaming angry elitist Karlan, the dull guy, then the guy (professor) from the movie Raiders of the Lost Arc .

The supporting role of Good Catholic played by Nancy Pelosi. Oh what a novel that can be written — Jim Marcello (@jimmarcello) December 5, 2019

It does feel a lot like a really bad novel some days, doesn’t it?

KellyAnne Yes!!! We are all tired of it ! Go girl. — Cato now identifying as Male 🧕🛑😢 Equality (@Cato_Cat) December 5, 2019

Even people who may not have supported Trump the first time around are getting tired of it, which is really bad for Democrats.

Karlan was female? — Mike (@mikea1028) December 5, 2019

We didn’t say it.

We laughed at it.

We included it in this piece.

But we didn’t say it.

Although we wish we had said it because it’s damn funny.

Very upsetting. Her apology was fake! Still had to turn it BACK on the President. What a stooge!!! — Jamie (@jamiecoleman57) December 5, 2019

Stooge is putting it nicely.

