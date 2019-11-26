Between this tweet from Seth Mandel about ‘How to talk to your family about Tom Nichols this Thanksgiving’ and that whole Indian food debacle, Tom is having one Helluva a week, and not in a good way.

How To Talk To Your Family About Tom Nichols This Thanksgiving — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 26, 2019

We suppose we’re not overly surprised to see tweets like this from Seth after Tom has spent several years now talking down to the masses and smugly dissing middle America, and all because he hates Trump.

It’s not a great look.

Okay. That's hilarious. — Becky Kevoian (@BobsFunGirl) November 26, 2019

We did snicker a little.

1. Avoid at all costs.

2. See step 1 — Scotty Potty (@HTX_Con) November 26, 2019

I love all my family but if he was in my family he would not be invited. Not because of his opinions but because of the fact that he’s condescending and pompous to others who don’t agree with him. — commonsense (@commonsense258) November 26, 2019

Ouch. And sadly that’s the real issue here. Many of us on the Right (this editor included) used to look up to Tom but since Trump won he’s been an unbearable blowhard crapping all over anyone and everyone who disagrees with him.

Not to mention his hating on Indian food didn’t make him any friends on Twitter either.

The last time I mentioned racism towards Indian food my liberal friend hit me with his signed copy of “pow wow chow”. Oh wait.. am I off topic somehow? pic.twitter.com/IMTBjW9Tel — Jeff Kiser (@1962Kiser) November 26, 2019

Step one, Serve a plate of chicken tikka masala. Carefully analyze your families reaction to ensure they aren’t racists. — 𝗠𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗱 𝗦𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝘀𝘁 (@MadMikeOfficial) November 26, 2019

Yummmm … chicken tikka masala.

Yes please.

The twist is his family Thanksgiving meal is Indian food. — Caesar Pounce ⛈️ (@caeser_pounce) November 26, 2019

Tom Nichols, Max Boot, and Bret Stephens walk into a bar.. — Terry Jackson (@Highlander_32) November 26, 2019

Ignore and continue eating delicious Tikka Masala. — Ethan Quist (@EthanQuist3) November 26, 2019

Too late.

Who? — The Notorious A.R.T. (@arthurtobin) November 26, 2019

Don’t, because politics (and phones) should be banned from the Thanksgiving table. — Michael Guggenheim (@mmguggenheim) November 26, 2019

Winner winner Thanksgiving dinner.

