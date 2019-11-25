Sunday morning on Meet the Press, Chuck Todd interviewed Fusion GPS founders Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch … and asked them about everything BUT the important stuff people probably wanted to hear about. You know, that whole pee tape thing? The dossier?

Get a load of this dumpster fire:

Good grief. How could @chucktodd interview Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch and not ask them about the decision to hire Nellie Ohr and the connection to her husband Bruce at the DOJ? https://t.co/1nGX7xlAV1 — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) November 24, 2019

He might as well have said Republicans POUNCED.

Yeah, we know, it’s Chuck Todd and NBC News but c’mon man, really?

The @chucktodd interview with Fusion GPS founders was the joke I figured it would be. No questions about Mueller undercutting the dossier's main premise of a Trump-Russia conspiracy. Nothing on the pee tape, or Cohen-Prague. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 24, 2019

Nothing that would actually paint the Democrats in any sort of negative light or discredit their efforts to impeach the president simply because they lost the election was mentioned, nope. The main focus was how Republicans have tried to manipulate the situation because … wait for it … orange man bad.

@chucktodd your interview of #GlennSimpson & #PeterFrisch was laughable. They helped to initiate the greatest political hoax in American history & u gave them a pass. Not a single substantive allegation in the #SteeleDossier has been proven true. NOT ONE!https://t.co/JDFPfmDSZD — Tom Lopez (@CharlyTheBeagle) November 25, 2019

C’mon, is anyone surprised?

The legacy media does interviews like this so they can then say anything related to Fusion GPS has been covered or is debunked even though none of it has been covered or debunked. It is so transparent. Why do they think people are still falling for this? — Nick (@NicholasBrodie) November 24, 2019

Because all 12 of NBC’s viewers are falling for this.

Slow-pitch softball game — off2paradise (@off2paradise) November 24, 2019

Andrew Breitbart was right. Fake objectivity. Todd is a partisan clown. — Tim Towner (@towner_tim) November 24, 2019

Breitbart was right, about this and so many things.

