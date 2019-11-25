Sunday morning on Meet the Press, Chuck Todd interviewed Fusion GPS founders Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch … and asked them about everything BUT the important stuff people probably wanted to hear about. You know, that whole pee tape thing? The dossier?

Get a load of this dumpster fire:

He might as well have said Republicans POUNCED.

Yeah, we know, it’s Chuck Todd and NBC News but c’mon man, really?

Trending

Nothing that would actually paint the Democrats in any sort of negative light or discredit their efforts to impeach the president simply because they lost the election was mentioned, nope. The main focus was how Republicans have tried to manipulate the situation because … wait for it … orange man bad.

C’mon, is anyone surprised?

Because all 12 of NBC’s viewers are falling for this.

Breitbart was right, about this and so many things.

 

Related:

Buckle UP! With THESE formal investigations, Biden might wanna hold off claiming Obama admin was ‘scandal-free’ (WOW)

‘Big stupid JERK’! Greg Gutfeld mocks AOC with Jeff Bezos’ YUGE donation to help the homeless and it’s hilariously PERFECT

Have fun with THAT! Bret Stephens learns even though he’s Never Trump the Left still REALLY REALLY doesn’t like him (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: chuck toddFritschFusion GPSSimpsonTrump