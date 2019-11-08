If you were curious what it looks like when a person has ZERO self-awareness look no further than this tweet from Ben Rhodes complaining about the right-wing propaganda machine.

Stupid of this magnitude really should be painful.

It’d be nice if one left of center billionaire recognized the glaring need for investments in progressive media platforms to counter the Fox-Sinclair-Breitbart-right wing propaganda machine. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) November 7, 2019

Ben, dude, really?

Ned Ryun was good enough to help Ben out.

It already exists, bro: MSNBC-CNN-ABC-NBC-CBS-WaPo-NYT-Media Matters. . . I could keep going but I think we all get the point. https://t.co/7QhZDvvfOJ — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) November 8, 2019

In other words, DUH BRO.

Can anyone find an @brhodes tweet that does not confirm what an imbecile he is? — johnny cy (@johnnycy89) November 8, 2019

We haven’t seen one just yet but we’ll let you know.

The appetite for power among the left is only satiated when they can operate un-opposed. — Hap Hall (@HallHap) November 8, 2019

He can't be serious. — Adam 'Delecto' Wolf 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 🇮🇱 (@USCriticalMess) November 8, 2019

He worked for Obama, so yes, he’s absolutely serious.

Facebook, Twitter, Google, etc — Lynn Meehan (@4thGear1) November 8, 2019

Clearly, the progressive media platforms are under served??? pic.twitter.com/YPdBkq1rBk — Kyle Heinrich (@K9Heinrich) November 8, 2019

Is that a corgi?!!?

I think @brhodes is just looking for a gig. — 𝕊𝕔𝕠𝕠𝕥𝕖𝕣3.14 (@scoots2112) November 8, 2019

Hey, it’s possible.

Poor Ben I blame parents — Malachi Atkinson (@MalachiAtkinson) November 8, 2019

We do too.

