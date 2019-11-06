Virginia turned blue on election day, and this editor still feels like throwing up.

A lot.

Forget that Democrats have promised to make abortion legal up to and including birth and have threatened to take guns from legal gun owners in the state … but the head Democrat in Virginia, Ralph Northam, literally showed the rest of the country how to accurately apply blackface.

Let’s hear it for the Democrats giving a bunch of racists control over Virginia.

"I'm here to officially declare today, November 5, 2019, that Virginia is officially blue," Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam told a crowd of supporters in Richmond. https://t.co/NXiuk3cRFI — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 6, 2019

Ugh, this guy is just unbearable. C’mon Democrats, even you have got to admit Ralph is awful and the only reason you didn’t call for his head when the picture of him dressed up in blackface or as a literal klansman was that he has a D by his name.

Yashar Ali called Northam out perfectly.

Virginia may be blue, but what color is Northam’s face? https://t.co/yFc8Ih6JOm — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 6, 2019

And yet Democrats still won.

That’s INSANE.

“Brown” or “darkened” according to the MSM. But definitely not… — MIKE BRESLIN’S POINTLESS TWEETS (@mikebreslin815) November 6, 2019

Hard to tell under that Klan hood. — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) November 6, 2019

Oof.

damn son — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) November 6, 2019

Right?

Between him and Trudeau, it clear that voters don’t care about the issue as much as they probably should. — Jonathan Pierce 🧐 (@jonathanmpierce) November 6, 2019

Unless a Republican was caught wearing blackface and then they’d be in the streets burning buildings down.

Yup.

Hard to tell under the hood — Hannah (@ruthyoest) November 6, 2019

It did.

🤣 I knew you had it in you. pic.twitter.com/1XXSQAYBlg — Ten-Ton-Tonsils (@TenTonneTonsils) November 6, 2019

But hey he can moonwalk. — Lois Cayce (@LBC1983) November 6, 2019

The dude literally started to show the country how he could moonwalk as well during that presser … EL OH EL.

At this point if we don’t laugh we’ll never stop crying.

