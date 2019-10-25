We haven’t written about John Fugelsang for quite some time, so perhaps is was kismet that he crossed this editor’s timeline while debating with Dan McLaughlin about Katie ‘Bonkers’ Hill.

You know Katie. The elected official who’s been caught posting naked photos of herself to wife-sharing sites, who had a throuple with her husband and a staffer, was pictured hitting a bong, and who has an interesting tattoo that shall remain unnamed.

We’re not entirely surprised John is defending her:

Donald Trump defenders call the Katie Hill sex story ‘bonkers’ bc it involves consent. https://t.co/ueKswPTIpX — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) October 24, 2019

Been awhile, John.

And give us a freakin’ break.

Dan responded:

I see we're now back to "sex with your subordinate employees is totally cool." https://t.co/BPSUYP26mZ — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 24, 2019

Let’s hear it for Bill Clinton!

No it’s not & if it violates house ethics rules then it will be addressed. But DT supporters don’t get to clutch pearls abt anything sexual ever again. It was consensual and the article is pure slut-shaming. I’ll let you get back to calling Trump’s 20+ accusers liars. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) October 24, 2019

So he’s calling Dan’s article slut-shaming …

Alrighty then.

I assume you realize that House Ethics only has jurisdiction over the legislative director affair, not the campaign staffer affair. I reject your view that "whatabout Trump" immunizes the party of Bill Clinton and Ted Kennedy from scrutiny or judgment. Nice try. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 24, 2019

What he said.

Yes Dan, but there’s that whole bit where you lie about my “view” since I don’t believe & never said what you accuse me of saying. Again, Dan, the dictionary calls what you just did a lie. Trump’s told 13k since 1/20/2017 that haven’t bothered you too much. Also, consent. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) October 24, 2019

But Dan never said he believed Katie was a slut which is basically what John accused him of doing. No one has ever accused John of having too much self-awareness.

You literally just played Trump whataboutism right here on Twitter, and now you are denying it in the very same thread. As to what I have criticized & who I have supported & defended, my public, written record speaks for itself and you know full well you are being untruthful. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 24, 2019

It’s not like Dan is a huge Trump guy so John’s whole premise was flawed from the get-go.

And anyone viewing this here thread can see you deliberately and dishonestly distort what I said. So here we are. Go link to more nudes of a woman doing consensual acts that she didn’t give consent to release & publication and have a great day. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) October 24, 2019

Welp, this editor has been viewing the thread and we don’t see Dan distorting anything John said but whatever makes him feel better. And look, he even got in the last word.

Sorta.

