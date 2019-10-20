When you read pieces like this from Byron York you figure out pretty quickly why Adam Schiff-Head wants to do his so-called interviews in secret.

This is pretty damn damning.

From the Washington Examiner:

Schiff began to push the quid pro quo allegation. He asked Volker whether he would agree that “no president of the United States should ever ask a foreign leader to help intervene in a U.S. election.”

“I agree with that,” said Volker.

“And that would be particularly egregious if it was done in the context of withholding foreign assistance?” Schiff continued.

Volker balked. “We’re getting now into, you know, a conflation of these things that I didn’t think was actually there.”

Schiff wanted Volker to agree that “if it’s inappropriate for a president to seek foreign help in a U.S. election, it would be doubly so if a president was doing that at a time when the United States was withholding military support from the country.”

Again, Volker did not agree. “I can’t really speak to that,” he said. “My understanding of the security assistance issue is — ”

Schiff interrupted. “Why can’t you speak to that, ambassador? You’re a career diplomat. You can understand the enormous leverage that a president would have while withholding military support from an ally at war with Russia. You can understand just how significant that would be, correct?”

This wasn’t an interview. This was Schiff trying desperately to get Volker to condemn Trump and claim his actions were criminal, or a ‘witch hunt’ as the president himself has called it.

But orange man BAD!

Simple. Schiff is a Democrat, they never really seem to answer for anything.

Bingo.

Adam definitely put the Schiff in Dip-Schiff.

