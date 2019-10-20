When you read pieces like this from Byron York you figure out pretty quickly why Adam Schiff-Head wants to do his so-called interviews in secret.
This is pretty damn damning.
So many news reports about House impeachment interviews. But what is actually going on inside them? A look deep inside the testimony of former Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker: https://t.co/YbfZaA3Cn1
— Byron York (@ByronYork) October 20, 2019
From the Washington Examiner:
Schiff began to push the quid pro quo allegation. He asked Volker whether he would agree that “no president of the United States should ever ask a foreign leader to help intervene in a U.S. election.”
“I agree with that,” said Volker.
“And that would be particularly egregious if it was done in the context of withholding foreign assistance?” Schiff continued.
Volker balked. “We’re getting now into, you know, a conflation of these things that I didn’t think was actually there.”
Schiff wanted Volker to agree that “if it’s inappropriate for a president to seek foreign help in a U.S. election, it would be doubly so if a president was doing that at a time when the United States was withholding military support from the country.”
Again, Volker did not agree. “I can’t really speak to that,” he said. “My understanding of the security assistance issue is — ”
Schiff interrupted. “Why can’t you speak to that, ambassador? You’re a career diplomat. You can understand the enormous leverage that a president would have while withholding military support from an ally at war with Russia. You can understand just how significant that would be, correct?”
This wasn’t an interview. This was Schiff trying desperately to get Volker to condemn Trump and claim his actions were criminal, or a ‘witch hunt’ as the president himself has called it.
Again watercooler talk the president of Ukraine said himself he felt no pressure if I recall correctly. The End
— Mark W. Madison (@upsloader007) October 20, 2019
But orange man BAD!
@RepAdamSchiff – Liar & cheater – How will the Democrat party answer for the outrageous behavior of the past 3 years?
— Purple State Peon (@archiopoli2) October 20, 2019
Simple. Schiff is a Democrat, they never really seem to answer for anything.
The main goal of the “investigation” is the be able to say there is an investigation. The main goal of the “closed door hearings” is to be able to say that there are hearings. It’s what the Dem’s constituency and the Media wants to hear.
— LDS of CA (@LStrickland760) October 20, 2019
Bingo.
Adam definitely put the Schiff in Dip-Schiff.
