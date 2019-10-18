Tom Arnold thinks that writing a threat about the assassination of a sitting president is a fun thing to tweet, and that somehow getting the ‘right-wing media’ to talk about him is winning.

But we’re not talking about him, we’re making fun of him, we’re showing him for the unhinged lunatic he’s become … this is neither fun nor winning for him.

Dude is delusional.

Watch.

Right Wing Trump Radio tries to give me & the lefties hell this morning. Wait for the caller. We’re winning. #Redeye #KABC #ImpeachmentTaskForce pic.twitter.com/K6Os9GHjo7 — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) October 18, 2019

Tom, dude, put the Twitter down.

Lookin’ a little rougher than usual today.

You threatened the POTUS. And why does your nose sound so clogged? Sniff* — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) October 18, 2019

He does not sound great.

you look well — Dr Evil (@MD_STAT) October 18, 2019

Bless your heart. You talked about assassinating our democratically elected President, then deleted the tweet. That makes you a coward. And shows how desperate you leftie nuts are. — Hollywood Resistance 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@BettinaVLA) October 18, 2019

Seek help Mr. Barr. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) October 18, 2019

Mr. Barr.

Ouch.

Divisiveness is bad, @TomArnold

Dont make me come over there and put you in a front headlock. — Pat Miletich (@patmiletich) October 18, 2019

Ruh-roh.

Winning the race to irrelevance, maybe. — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) October 18, 2019

You’re delusional — Saladino for Congress (@JoeySalads) October 18, 2019

That is not the face of someone who is winning at anything. — Aaron Henager (@AaronHenager1) October 18, 2019

Tough crowd.

If this is what winning looks like, I’d hate to see what losing looks like. — usaalltheway (@1a2a4life) October 18, 2019

And the mic has been dropped.

