Tom Arnold thinks that writing a threat about the assassination of a sitting president is a fun thing to tweet, and that somehow getting the ‘right-wing media’ to talk about him is winning.
But we’re not talking about him, we’re making fun of him, we’re showing him for the unhinged lunatic he’s become … this is neither fun nor winning for him.
Dude is delusional.
Watch.
Right Wing Trump Radio tries to give me & the lefties hell this morning. Wait for the caller. We’re winning. #Redeye #KABC #ImpeachmentTaskForce pic.twitter.com/K6Os9GHjo7
— Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) October 18, 2019
Tom, dude, put the Twitter down.
Lookin’ a little rougher than usual today.
You threatened the POTUS. And why does your nose sound so clogged? Sniff*
— Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) October 18, 2019
He does not sound great.
you look well
— Dr Evil (@MD_STAT) October 18, 2019
Bless your heart. You talked about assassinating our democratically elected President, then deleted the tweet. That makes you a coward. And shows how desperate you leftie nuts are.
— Hollywood Resistance 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@BettinaVLA) October 18, 2019
Seek help Mr. Barr.
— Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) October 18, 2019
Mr. Barr.
Ouch.
Divisiveness is bad, @TomArnold
Dont make me come over there and put you in a front headlock.
— Pat Miletich (@patmiletich) October 18, 2019
Ruh-roh.
Winning the race to irrelevance, maybe.
— Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) October 18, 2019
You’re delusional
— Saladino for Congress (@JoeySalads) October 18, 2019
— William Colvard (@WilliamColvard) October 18, 2019
That is not the face of someone who is winning at anything.
— Aaron Henager (@AaronHenager1) October 18, 2019
Tough crowd.
If this is what winning looks like, I’d hate to see what losing looks like.
— usaalltheway (@1a2a4life) October 18, 2019
And the mic has been dropped.
