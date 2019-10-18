Tom Arnold thinks that writing a threat about the assassination of a sitting president is a fun thing to tweet, and that somehow getting the ‘right-wing media’ to talk about him is winning.

But we’re not talking about him, we’re making fun of him, we’re showing him for the unhinged lunatic he’s become … this is neither fun nor winning for him.

Dude is delusional.

Watch.

Tom, dude, put the Twitter down.

Lookin’ a little rougher than usual today.

He does not sound great.

Mr. Barr.

Ouch.

Ruh-roh.

Tough crowd.

And the mic has been dropped.

