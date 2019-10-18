We’d like to say we’re shocked that any lawmaker, Republican or Democrat, would consider reinstating Sheriff Scott Israel but with the way things go in Florida we’re just not.

Andrew Pollack, who lost his daughter in the Parkland Shooting spoke out against his reinstatement:

Scott Israel’s failed leadership led to the murder of my daughter and 16 other innocent lives. When my daughter needed help, Israel’s deputies hid If the @FLSenate reinstates him, they are putting the lives of every Broward citizen in danger. #FixIt pic.twitter.com/HO6BjtxHwy — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) October 18, 2019

Bingo.

And then Dana Loesch jumped in as well.

You guys remember when Israel tried to blame her and Marco Rubio for the Parkland Shooting at CNN’s Townhall? ‘Cuz we do and we’re willing to bet she remembers it too.

It is insane that there is any reconsideration of this man’s reinstatement. He sat on a stage and blamed everyone else for his failure to act in HIS capacity as (former) sheriff. Any lawmaker — Republican or Democrat — that moves to support this should be shamed by voters. https://t.co/GznLWLE42t — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 18, 2019

Boom.

It is INSANE.

I live in Broward County, and this man is a known hack and a partisan operative. He is a very good example of how NOT to be a sheriff. We don't want this absolute failure to leech on our taxes while putting the entire county at risk because of his corruption & incompetence. — Agah Bahari (@Agologist) October 18, 2019

What he said.

his failure makes it even more imperative for us to retain our rights to defend ourselves and our families by any means necessary. When the cops chicken out, who is left? — joisey shoa (@notaguido1) October 18, 2019

That is appalling. — Erik Essington (@ErikEssing) October 18, 2019

Appalling.

Yes.

Very simply the dude needs to find a completely different line of work. — John Morrow (@JohnMorrow17) October 18, 2019

There ya’ go.

There must be a mall somewhere in northern Alaska that could use someone with his expertise to make sure their parking lot is safe from maurading moose. — Rick Archer (@rlfa17) October 18, 2019

Ouch.

But hey, we hear Walmart is always hiring greeters.

Related:

Let’s GET IT ON: All 9 Republicans on House Intel Committee call Adam Schiff OUT in brutally honest letter (screenshot)

‘You’re right, Obama was TERRIBLE’: S.E. Cupp’s melodramatic dig at Trump goes OH so very wrong

It’s getting REAL: John Durham has Blackberrys used by Mifsud (prof who launched FBI Russia-Trump probe) and HOO-boy