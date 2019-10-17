When one of your own advisers is admitting your tax plan won’t cover one of your biggest promises on the campaign trail that probably means you’ve got some issues with your plan.

Warren Adviser: Tax Plan ‘Not Enough’ To Cover Medicare For Allhttps://t.co/PaUtF0U1zL — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 17, 2019

So does this mean Elizabeth Warren really doesn’t know how they’re going to pay for Medicare For All? Asking for a friend.

From the Free Beacon:

One of Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D., Mass.) top economic advisers acknowledged Wednesday that the senator doesn’t have a sufficient tax plan to pay for her proposed single-payer health care system. “Her taxes as they currently exist are not enough yet to cover fully replacing health insurance,” University of California, Berkeley economics professor Emmanuel Saez, who helped develop Warren’s “wealth tax” proposal, told Bloomberg News. “She is offering a Medicare for All plan and not offering even close to enough to pay for it,” the Tax Foundation’s Kyle Pomerleau told Bloomberg. “One place she hasn’t gone yet is raising the existing individual income tax for top earners.”

No wonder she doesn’t want to answer questions about taxing the middle class.

ER abuse is rampant now among those who get that care for free. Imagine the abuse if no patients have any out-of-pocket stake in their care. The system would collapse. — @PresidentShemp (@presidentshemp) October 17, 2019

And that’s exactly what Democrats want because if the system collapses the government will have no other choice but to come in with universal healthcare and save us all!

*so many eye-rolls*

Related:

‘Didn’t give Dems what they wanted’: Brit Hume embarrasses Jonathan Chait for throwing a FIT over Sondland’s testimony

‘Good morning, Pickle Ric’: Jerry Dunleavy SHREDS WaPo’s Ric Sanchez for trying to frame him as ‘racist’ over baseball tweet

‘Can’t get NOTHIN’ past you’: Sean Spicier ENRAGES Lefty horde tweeting about Pelosi, Schiff and impeachment hearings and LOL