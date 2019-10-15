Gotta love it when Project Veritas releases any of their videos shining light on those who would rather stay in the dark. But when they’re actually sharing footage captured inside CNN sharing bits and pieces about the outlet that’s totally a win.

A ‘chef’s kiss,’ if you will.

From watching this footage of Sr. Justice Correspondent Evan Perez, we’re guessing Joe Biden isn’t CNN’s ‘horse’ …

Watch.

It looks bad, it smells bad.

Trending

IT IS BAD.

Thanks for agreeing with us, Evan.

See, sometimes they get their reporting right (especially when they don’t mean to).

This can’t be good.

Fair point. But considering they weren’t exactly ‘reporting’ here?

Yes.

Yes we do.

Of course not. They’re far too busy doing what Zucker directed them all to do, and that’s push impeachment stories.

Wonder what Project Veritas will drop next … *popcorn*

Related:

Someone needs a Snickers bar! AOC’s response to WOMAN who says she’s ‘too emotional’ is … well, too emotional

‘Funniest thing EVER’: DNC’s secret war room alerted Beto’s campaign about efforts to push ‘Beto is a Furry’ and LOL

Hope Carol Roth got a receipt after OWNING The Socialist Party for tweet about abolishing capitalism and ‘its money’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNHunter BidenJoe BidenProject Veritas