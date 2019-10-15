Gotta love it when Project Veritas releases any of their videos shining light on those who would rather stay in the dark. But when they’re actually sharing footage captured inside CNN sharing bits and pieces about the outlet that’s totally a win.

A ‘chef’s kiss,’ if you will.

From watching this footage of Sr. Justice Correspondent Evan Perez, we’re guessing Joe Biden isn’t CNN’s ‘horse’ …

Watch.

CNN Senior Justice Correspondent Evan Perez on Joe Biden: “Joe Biden has a problem because his son was trading in his name. It looks bad, it smells bad”pic.twitter.com/8XYLJ4ge4t — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 15, 2019

It looks bad, it smells bad.

IT IS BAD.

Thanks for agreeing with us, Evan.

See, sometimes they get their reporting right (especially when they don’t mean to).

LOL. Sure many CNN employees are working on their resumes after these videos came out. — Thomas Whitehead (@tomcnohonyc) October 15, 2019

This can’t be good.

Now you believe CNN? — Jethro Bodine (@KrassKrush) October 15, 2019

Fair point. But considering they weren’t exactly ‘reporting’ here?

Yes.

Yes we do.

But no coverage. — Chris Broussard (@ChrisBroussard7) October 15, 2019

Of course not. They’re far too busy doing what Zucker directed them all to do, and that’s push impeachment stories.

Wonder what Project Veritas will drop next … *popcorn*

