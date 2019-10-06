You know you’re coming across as a slimy lawyer stereotype when even Michael Avenatti doesn’t seem quite as grody and annoying … seriously, that’s saying something. And hey guys, the whistleblower’s attorney, Mark Zaid, claims they have a second whistleblower and this one has first-hand knowledge.

So it’s TOTES LEGIT.

They’ll get Trump YET!

NEWS UPDATE: I can confirm this report of a second #whistleblower being represented by our legal team. They also made a protected disclosure under the law and cannot be retaliated against. This WBer has first hand knowledge. https://t.co/zYkUYgJ0mE — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) October 6, 2019

Admit it, you rolled your eyes.

A LOT.

The folks at Legal Insurrection were good enough to drop him like a sack of potatoes:

Abuse of whistleblower protections. This person is simply a witness to someone else's complaint who already has been interviewed. Weaponization of whistleblower laws is yet another breach of norms in effort to unwind 2016 election. https://t.co/h7a6KvPWcF — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) October 6, 2019

So in other words, another big ol’ nothing burger that the media and the Left will run with in order to pretend Trump is so gonna get it this time.

Pathetic, ain’t it?

But of course. This is the norm now. First story falls apart. Cue the next WB. — ldsanty (@ldsanty) October 6, 2019

Cue the next one and the next one and the next one …

They’ll never stop.

They’re called leakers! — Kim Chapman (@kimbo1118) October 6, 2019

But leaker doesn’t sound quite as dignified as ‘whistleblower’, you know?

Doesn't this all seem so silly considering he released the transcript? — The MorningStar (@EastMorningStar) October 6, 2019

Problem is I don't believe one thing the democrats say. They have been caught lie after lie. Sickening. — linda devries (@ldgooddev) October 6, 2019

They’ve told so many lies we’re not sure they can keep track at this point.

East coast Avenetti at it again. Dems loving turning the normal course of govt action into a scandal. — L (@lawyerkev) October 6, 2019

Seems we’re not the only ones who made the Avenatti connection.

Heh.

How long before the Blasey Ford type person comes forward. It must be in the script. — Elizabeth Herring (@HerringLiz) October 6, 2019

It’s all so freakin’ exhausting.

Related:

BOO and YAH: Sharyl Attkisson takes whistleblower(s) credibility down ANOTHER notch with 1 glaring detail and it’s PERFECT

GAME-FREAKIN’-CHANGER?! Glenn Beck drops Ukrainian recording so damning to Hillary no WONDER media isn’t sharing (watch)

‘What are YOU hiding?’ AOC’s attempt at pushing conspiracy theories on Trump’s WH not doing Sunday shows BACKFIRES