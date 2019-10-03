Jonah Goldberg has been one of the most respected and reasonable voices in conservative media for many, many years, and especially since Trump won. Which is why this ‘gotcha’ attempt by Jessica Shortall (the ghost lady or whatever) seems like such a strange trolling attempt.

It’s not like Jonah has ever hopped on the ol’ Trump Train:

2016 vs. 2019 pic.twitter.com/wCdfaOa9Rs — Jessica neither short nor tall because a ghost (@jessicashortall) October 3, 2019

Why start crap with Jonah?

It makes NO sense.

Jonah was good enough to respond:

There’s no contradiction here nor have my views on impeachment or Trump changed over three years. Please explain what point you think you’re making. https://t.co/SHnFM42rFc — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) October 3, 2019

He even said please.

As we said, one of the more reasoned voices out there. Many people would have either ignored her or said something far less polite …

It was me wondering whether your (deserved) criticism of loyalty tests has somehow mistakenly led to the current situation in which you use your platform to avoid taking any position at all, I guess in an attempt to be on the not-wrong side no matter how it plays out. — Jessica neither short nor tall because a ghost (@jessicashortall) October 3, 2019

Huh?

We hate to break it to Jessica, but if you’re going to try and dunk on someone like Jonah you have got to bring your A-game.

And this was definitely NOT that.

And, in all honesty, you're 100% wrong and being unfair to me. As I say in that column, nobody likes my position. And if you had the slightest inkling of what I've endured for 3 years, you wouldn't insinuate I'm merely a maneuverer just looking to be "not-wrong." — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) October 3, 2019

Wanna bet she just read the headlines and not the actual articles?

Tsk tsk.

That would require the poster to have read more than a headline — Daniel Vaughan (@dvaughanCI) October 3, 2019

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Even based on the headlines, I got nothing. — SK (@sonik0909) October 3, 2019

So it’s not just us … shew!

Reading the comments here. Pure insanity! They are also a microcosm of the state of politics in todays world. YUK. Just keep doing you Jonah. I disagree, at times, with you but isn't that what life is all about? — heather courtney (@hc4cactus) October 3, 2019

Something like that.

Related:

‘Impeachment charade must END’: Former NSC official Fred Fleitz dismantles spin the Left has spun defending Schiff in BRUTAL thread

Well if DiFi says so: Same woman who employed Chinese spy for 2 DECADES vouches for Adam Schiff and OMG she’s gotta be kidding

OOF: Even George Stephanopoulos isn’t buying what Nancy Pelosi is trying to sell defending Adam Schiff (watch)