Rep. Doug Collins has been calling out the Democrats for months now on why they really want to impeach Trump, and it has nothing to do with a phone call or even Russian freakin’ collusion.

Nope, it has to do with the 2020 election and the reality that they doubt their own ability to actually beat Trump.

Watch.

Democrats aren’t worried about a phone call. Democrats just don’t trust Americans to vote their way in 2020, so they’re taking preemptive strikes against this president—without the facts. pic.twitter.com/zOtVew5eBk — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) October 3, 2019

Dems don’t trust Americans to vote for them.

And instead of doing something about their own platform and or agenda they’re trying to remove a sitting president by any means necessary.

Pathetic, ain’t it?

Dated January 20, 2017 "The Campaign to Impeach Trump Has Begun" They've targeted him from the start. Because Grandma didn't win the election that was rigged to go her way.https://t.co/ZAipYz6XfE pic.twitter.com/3WTmlIs5Pp — The Rabid Cat (@battlecat847) October 3, 2019

That seems to be their constant state of mind, yup.

Democrats have every reason to be afraid Americans won't vote the way they want.

They sell us out, steal our money, keep Blacks and Hispanics impoverished, ignore our veterans all while enriching themselves.

We won't be voting blue.#Trump2020 — Truth Warrior⭐⭐⭐ (@truthwarrior70) October 3, 2019

Democrats are in trouble and they know it.

It’s Muh Russia. Russia. Russia. All over again. — J E S S I C A 🇺🇸 (@jravenls) October 3, 2019

It was never about Russia or securing our elections and it’s always been about not being able to accept Hillary lost and doing whatever they can to try and remove Trump because ORANGE MAN BAD.

But you knew that.

We all did.

