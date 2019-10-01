Looking at the whistleblower complaint like this?

Section-by section?

WOW.

How is this even something we’re still talking about?

Seriously.

Check it out.

The "whistleblower" (WB) complaint does not contain ANY first-hand information. Zero. And here are the receipts to prove it. THREAD — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) October 1, 2019

This thread goes through the entire WB complaint line by line: —All of the key facts & allegations of misconduct

—Who they are sourced to

—Whether this is first-hand information from the "WB" N.B: I've excluded anything attributed to public or open-source information by the WB — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) October 1, 2019

SUMMARY: —INTRODUCTION: No first-hand info

—SECTION I: No first-hand info

—SECTION II: No first-hand info

—SECTION III: No first-hand info

—SECTION IV: No first-hand info

—CLASSIFIED APPENDIX: Very likely no first-hand info* *Non-redacted wording Now, the receipts for each… — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) October 1, 2019

No first-hand info.

And receipts.

Nice.

Huh.

INTRODUCTION: Sources given by the "WB" pic.twitter.com/jm85Mrrfk2 — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) October 1, 2019

SECTION I: No first-hand info pic.twitter.com/ogXCDD0Lth — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) October 1, 2019

Whoda thunk it?

SECTION I: Sources given by the "WB" pic.twitter.com/EjD9e3u6Ah — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) October 1, 2019

SECTION II: No first-hand info pic.twitter.com/Htp1OBDRVi — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) October 1, 2019

We’re seeing a lot of red in this thread.

Heh.

SECTION II: Sources given by the "WB" pic.twitter.com/kLYmEFaOrK — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) October 1, 2019

SECTION III: No first-hand info pic.twitter.com/Sjb2rMjWH7 — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) October 1, 2019

SECTION III: Sources given by the "WB" pic.twitter.com/QL9d7XgyKG — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) October 1, 2019

SECTION IV: No first-hand info pic.twitter.com/2u0d8waf3Q — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) October 1, 2019

SECTION IV: Sources given by the "WB" pic.twitter.com/ZautHSFv7r — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) October 1, 2019

CLASSIFIED APPENDIX: No first-hand info pic.twitter.com/SVmhJx17fb — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) October 1, 2019

N.B. the "WB" makes a brief mention to assistance to Ukraine changing at the end of Section IV, but provides the detail & sourcing in the unredacted parts of the classified Appendix This is the ONLY part of the complaint that *could* be first hand knowledge (but probably isn't) pic.twitter.com/TzOfRGUX0B — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) October 1, 2019

But probably isn’t.

And that he included it speaks volumes for the legitimacy of his thread.

CLASSIFIED APPENDIX: Sources given by the "WB" (part that maybe could be first-hand highlighted in blue) pic.twitter.com/t9c76IejHm — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) October 1, 2019

SUMMARY —The "whistleblower" did not provide ANY clear first-hand info in their complaint —All allegations (other than public info) are second-hand knowledge given by unnamed "officials" (usually White House ones) —"Officials", even if true, could be as few as two other people — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) October 1, 2019

Officials.

Sure.

CAVEATS 1 & 2 It is possible that hidden away in the redactions in the classified appendix is first-hand information. But that seems unlikely given NONE of the other allegations are The WB does appear well-placed within the IC & claims multiple White House officials as sources — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) October 1, 2019

CAVEAT 3 Just because the info is second-hand doesn't make it *wrong*. However, at least one of the "WB" sources (a White House official) *was* wrong about a crucial detail, and the WB themselves are wrong on at least FOUR other points, see: https://t.co/so63HlbQb5 — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) October 1, 2019

Finally, if one of the "WB" sources, a WH official, was wrong about correct classification of the 25 July call, they could also be wrong about many other claims throughout the complaint The allegations *made by all of the second-hand sources* have to be true, NOT the WB's /ENDS — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) October 1, 2019

Forgot to add: check the complaint yourself to verify any of the above: https://t.co/eDoHmRZlGD — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) October 1, 2019

We owe Undercover Huber at least a few dozen cookies today after the threads he’s written on Twitter.

True story.

Related:

‘As long as he doesn’t try TOO hard’: Brit Hume DROPS Josh Barro for whining about Barr actually doing his damn job

‘You can do BETTER’: Mika Brzezinski LOSES it when Greta Van Susteren criticizes ‘Morning Joe’ for being a gossipy crap-fest

Media obscuring and lying about it VERY revealing: Undercover Huber sums up IG whistleblower form controversy in eye-opening thread