We knew the Democrats would eventually start eating one another, it is a primary after all, but this seems fairly snotty and even aggressive coming from Elizabeth Warren. Granted, she may not have been deliberately slamming the crazy guy who yells at the sky BUT it’s pretty freakin’ hilarious to think this was a dig.

Watch.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren: "Rich people may have more shoes than you have. They may have more cars than you have. Shoot, they may have more houses than you have. But they should not have a bigger share of this democracy than you have." pic.twitter.com/MG3VM9h5aC — The Hill (@thehill) September 30, 2019

May have more houses than you have.

Huh, who has three houses again?

Poor Bernie, everyone is always picking on him.

Warren's attacks on @BernieSanders are getting more and more aggressive. https://t.co/Q4M3jtMQIA — Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) September 30, 2019

Super aggressive even.

Could someone ask her what sharing democracy looks like to her? What policy changes would be needed to get this fair share democracy she speaks of? What does this even mean? We need specifics! — Bree (@BreeDent1) September 30, 2019

It’s rainbows and lollipops … maybe a few butterflies mixed in.

Oh, and a giant, terrifying, overreaching, freedom-sucking federal government from HELL that wants to tell you what to think, what to say, and how to live your life. But other than that, lots of frilly, sweet, nice stuff.

@ewarren should donate the millions she made off her fake heritage scam as well as her stolen cookbook she claims to have written. — 'Cuse Me While I Scream (@FeistyMonk) September 30, 2019

And isn’t she super-wealthy too?

Bernie Sanders would like to know your location, @ewarren — Tranny Bane (@Tranny_Bane) September 30, 2019

I'd love to get a shoe, car, and house count on @ewarren. God forbid she fall into that "Rich People" category she speak so poorly of… Perhaps she is just 1/1,024th Rich — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) September 30, 2019

Warren throwing shade on @BernieSanders for having three houses… — Paul Sacca (@Paul_Sacca) September 30, 2019

We’d like to think so … heh

