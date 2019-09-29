As Twitchy reported, Paul Krugman is nuttier than a squirrel’s bowel movement, but you knew that. Paul claimed there are two possible outcomes, either Trump and others end up in jail OR Trump will put thousands of journos in prison camps.

Alrighty then.

Told you guys, dude is NUT-TY.

Starting to look like two possible outcomes: Trump and a number of others end up in jail, or thousands of journalists end up in prison camps https://t.co/I9DpBQFwtm — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) September 27, 2019

Undercover Huber (whose timeline is quickly becoming one of our favorite ones to read through) took Krugman apart in three tweets and even showed his receipt.

This is what you call a ‘chef’s kiss’ response:

You’re quoting Josh Campbell, assistant to @Comey the FBI Director who said to Trump there is “value” in “putting a [reporters] head on a pike” to “send a message” while laughing about it. And that’s Comey who served under Obama who actually jailed journos – Trump has jailed 0 https://t.co/Yed0P8FJ4D — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) September 28, 2019

So Comey said, ‘There is value in putting a reporter’s head on a pike to send a message,’ while laughing about it, and Krugman quoted HIS assistant.

Huh …

As we said, Huber brought a receipt.

Well well well, what do you know?

Man, these people so love to project, don’t they?

Oh and I’m creating a new #KrugmanRule: every tweet replying to you should include a reference to the GDP growth you said would be impossible under Trump. So here it is: 3% — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) September 28, 2019

YAAAS.

#AdditionalKrugmanRule, in accordance with The Stylebook©: Always refer to him as "Former Enron Advisor Paul Krugman". — Sharkman (@Sharkman1963) September 28, 2019

And didn’t Obama prosecute something like 1400 whistle blowers? — Miguelito O'Southsider (@1MWeis) September 28, 2019

Quiet you! Don’t you know!? Orange man bad!

Related:

‘It’s illegal for me to vape but THIS is allowed?!’ Kat Timpf’s hilarious story about a passenger on HER plane is totally believable

‘Shaping the battlefield’: Thread highlighting collusion that has been underway by the ‘likes of Schiff and the deep state’ is damning

‘Utterly USELESS’: David Reaboi drops ALL the mics on Patterico for shaming Never Trumpers who WILL vote for Trump in 20