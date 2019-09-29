As Twitchy reported, Paul Krugman is nuttier than a squirrel’s bowel movement, but you knew that. Paul claimed there are two possible outcomes, either Trump and others end up in jail OR Trump will put thousands of journos in prison camps.

Alrighty then.

Told you guys, dude is NUT-TY.

Undercover Huber (whose timeline is quickly becoming one of our favorite ones to read through) took Krugman apart in three tweets and even showed his receipt.

This is what you call a ‘chef’s kiss’ response:

So Comey said, ‘There is value in putting a reporter’s head on a pike to send a message,’ while laughing about it, and Krugman quoted HIS assistant.

Huh …

As we said, Huber brought a receipt.

Well well well, what do you know?

Man, these people so love to project, don’t they?

YAAAS.

Quiet you! Don’t you know!? Orange man bad!

