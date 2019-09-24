If you’d have told us before 2016 that we’d ever seen someone like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez being on the same page as Bill Kristol we’d have laughed you out of the building.

Or off the website.

Seriously.

But since it’s 2019 and everything is REALLY REALLY REALLY stupid we have to admit we’re not entirely shocked to see these two knuckleheads agreeing with one another.

Which … is sad.

Neither of them wants a select committee on the Trump-Ukraine impeachment efforts.

Gosh, wonder why?

Yes, this is an emergency. We don’t have the luxury of time w/ another committee. Judiciary has been investigating& putting the pieces together for months. Impeachment belongs there. We must honor jurisdiction, historical precedent,& work done + allow Judiciary to move forward. https://t.co/CM0gXN7T1i — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 24, 2019

Everything with her is an emergency.

And seeing her agree with Bill Kristol?

EL OH EL.

Funny how nothing you push has the "luxury of time." Or for that matter, the luxury of evidence… — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) September 24, 2019

Do it before they figure out there’s nothing really there!

I can’t take someone who’s called for historical revision and who has engaged in historical revision seriously when she turns around and says we must honor historical precedent. — Nate (on the) Stone (@nes_nathan) September 24, 2019

The DNC and it’s “scientists” have spouted 40+ years of climate change hysteria using scare tactics all along the way and they’ve been wrong every single time. — Topher C (@ChristopherCag5) September 24, 2019

Ok, SMOD, any day now.

Related:

Bluff CALLED! Trump announcing he’ll release Ukraine transcript has media tripping all over themselves MOVING goalposts

Yeah, SO not good for Democrats: Ben Domenech spells out why impeachment is basically a gift to Trump in fact-filled thread

Fee-Fi-Fo-FAIL: Adam Best solidifies his DBAG status explaining why it was AOK to try and destroy lives of Covington High School kids