If you’d have told us before 2016 that we’d ever seen someone like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez being on the same page as Bill Kristol we’d have laughed you out of the building.

Or off the website.

Seriously.

But since it’s 2019 and everything is REALLY REALLY REALLY stupid we have to admit we’re not entirely shocked to see these two knuckleheads agreeing with one another.

Which … is sad.

Neither of them wants a select committee on the Trump-Ukraine impeachment efforts.

Gosh, wonder why?

Everything with her is an emergency.

And seeing her agree with Bill Kristol?

EL OH EL.

Do it before they figure out there’s nothing really there!

Ok, SMOD, any day now.

