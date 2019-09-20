When an obvious satire account like ‘The Racine Times’ can fool a ton of people on Twitter about a protest Pete Buttigieg has planned at a Chick-Fil-A on a Sunday you KNOW Democrats have gone off the deep end. Seriously, the number of people who thought this was real would make Sean Spicier proud.

So good.

Trending

A parody.

A satire.

Run by this yahoo:

Snopes, of course, came in to save the day from the satire account …

This. Is. Hilarious.

From Snopes:

On Sept. 19, 2019, the Racine Times account on Twitter posted a tweet stating that Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, would be staging a protest of the controversial Chick-fil-A chain of fast-casual restaurants.

The tweet was something of an in-joke, as the protest was supposedly scheduled for a Sunday, a day of the week on which all Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed.

Oh NO, Snopes is onto them!

Bravo indeed.

More people need to read The Racine Times.

Related:

Peter Suderman’s thread about media reporting on Trump doing some THING without knowing what that THING is wins Twitter

‘It’s always politics over sound policy’: Doug Collins uses Jerry Nadler’s tweet on #HR1 to make a FOOL of him once again and LOL

‘I’ll pray for your family’: ‘Prophet’ Victor Berger IV learns the hard way why you NEVER bring a knife to a gunfight with Greg Gutfeld

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chick-Fil-APete ButtigiegSnopesThe Racine Times