When an obvious satire account like ‘The Racine Times’ can fool a ton of people on Twitter about a protest Pete Buttigieg has planned at a Chick-Fil-A on a Sunday you KNOW Democrats have gone off the deep end. Seriously, the number of people who thought this was real would make Sean Spicier proud.

South Bend Mayor and 2020 Democratic Hopeful Pete Buttigieg Plans Anti-Chick Fil A Protest for Sunday, September 22nd. pic.twitter.com/HVc5rUfqOw — Racine Times (@TheRacineTimes) September 19, 2019

So good.

But they won't be open. — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) September 19, 2019

He is as much as now admitting he does not wish to become president. When you realize you lost, you do loopy stuff on your way out the door. — Nikdo (@LAZ_R_US) September 20, 2019

A parody.

A satire.

Run by this yahoo:

Snopes, of course, came in to save the day from the satire account …

Snopes is still fact checking satire, but at least just said "it's satire." Congrats @TheRacineTimes! https://t.co/oXt48u4aVJ — Mo Mo (@molratty) September 20, 2019

This. Is. Hilarious.

From Snopes:

On Sept. 19, 2019, the Racine Times account on Twitter posted a tweet stating that Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, would be staging a protest of the controversial Chick-fil-A chain of fast-casual restaurants. The tweet was something of an in-joke, as the protest was supposedly scheduled for a Sunday, a day of the week on which all Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed.

Oh NO, Snopes is onto them!

Bravo indeed.

More people need to read The Racine Times.

Related:

Peter Suderman’s thread about media reporting on Trump doing some THING without knowing what that THING is wins Twitter

‘It’s always politics over sound policy’: Doug Collins uses Jerry Nadler’s tweet on #HR1 to make a FOOL of him once again and LOL

‘I’ll pray for your family’: ‘Prophet’ Victor Berger IV learns the hard way why you NEVER bring a knife to a gunfight with Greg Gutfeld