Alrighty then …
TFW Vox even out-voxes itself.
*sigh*
The case for changing the voting age to 0 https://t.co/QjlyTAKEi5
— Vox (@voxdotcom) September 10, 2019
From Vox:
Well, let’s do them one better: The United States should consider eradicating the voting age entirely and letting every American citizen who can successfully fill out a ballot be counted in our local, state, and national elections (and yes, this goes for felons too).
My colleague Matt Yglesias made the case for this four years ago. Since then, it’s only become more apparent that our current system is failing kids — and that they’re competent to fight for a better one.
Enfranchising the last 75 million American citizens is the right thing to do, and there’s some evidence suggesting it’ll lead to a more engaged, more informed electorate that can at last do right by some of its most vulnerable constituents.
Note, if these yahoos thought for one minute this would help Republicans they would NEVER, ever push for it. Sort of like how they were AOK with the Electoral College until their team lost.
Cool, when the Duggar family from 19 Kids and Counting have outsize influence, you'll be Electoral College supporters in no time. https://t.co/0uMbEsSrq7
— Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) September 10, 2019
There is 0 case for voting at age 0.
— Jim (@Ifitsthisname) September 10, 2019
The case for Vox becoming like ThinkProgress
— The Camo(papa) Who Laughs… (@camopapa0410) September 10, 2019
Maybe just make children 3/5 of a vote, in case the S. States decide to have more children. Hopefully kids everywhere will also vote to eliminate drinking age and child labor laws, modify school curriculums, or elect a 5th grader to Congress. Sounds great!
— Robert Heinlein (@HeinleinRocket) September 10, 2019
Ouch. So much ouch.
Peak woke.
— brent mohrman (@motrbotr) September 10, 2019
ICE CREAM FOR DINNER
— Dr RollerGator PhD (@drrollergator) September 10, 2019
NOW YOU’RE TALKING.
Writing age for vox should be changed from 3 to 30
— עומר אריכא (@omeraricha) September 10, 2019
Bingo.
Related:
‘You’re single, right?’ Blue-check conservation biologist is mad, SO MAD, at men for taking HER space on airplanes and ROFL
Holy HELL, she’s soulless: Memo Lisa Bloom sent Harvey Weinstein about Rose McGowan is unbelievably cruel (screenshot)
‘Fusion GPS Hustle’: Timeline of who met who and WHEN in buildup of CNN’s latest Trump/Russia ‘exclusive’ is ALL so damning