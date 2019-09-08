We can always rely on Dan Bongino to offer a little support and advice to our good, sensitive friends on the Left.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

And to be fair he’s not wrong here:

“Safe spaces” are absolutely pathetic. And, if you’re one of the sad, sorry human beings delicate enough to need one, then you’re pretty pathetic too. Grow up. The world’s a tough place. Deal with it. Thanks, that’s all. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) September 8, 2019

The world IS a tough place, and if you go through life expecting others to make your spaces safe you’re not going to get too far.

Tough love, people.

Suck it up and what not.

Let this sink in too, there are people out there that are afraid of red hats!!!! — Johnny Doester (@bothen) September 8, 2019

Hey! Those red hats are scary and stuff, man. They’re hats, and they’re RED.

This gif is missing a corgi, but we digress.

I’m taking my comfort puppy and we are going home now. — Von (@kvon631) September 8, 2019

We are too!

You know they loved this one.

In other words:

‘Nuff said.

Related:

‘Annd you wonder why people think you’re a MORON’: Another day, another right AOC claims we have that is NOT a right

‘Gawd, she’s just BAD at this’: Politifact (right!?) catches Kamala Harris in yet another lie and this one’s a DOOZY

Oh honey, STOP: Rachel Maddow uses WaPo op-ed to float NEW yet annoyingly familiar conspiracy theory about 2020 election (watch)