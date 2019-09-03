Oh, good, The View is back … said very few people, ever.

Would seem Joy Behar ran into Nancy Pelosi at a cocktail party during her ‘summer break’. Must be nice to have a summer break as an adult but we digress …

Watch.

Joy so very casually throws out, ‘That’s what the country wants,’ when talking about who Nancy thinks can beat Trump. She would have been more accurate to say something along the lines of that’s what the Democratic Party wants but she wasn’t worried about being accurate.

How Meghan can stand to sit at the same table with this woman is beyond us.

Annnnnd that’s it, we’re dead now.

We hope she’s happy with herself.

Seems Joy’s comments from Nancy ticked off Trump’s more radical opponent’s supporters:

They’re going to tear each other apart.

How grand.

The truth hurts.

