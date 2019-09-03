Oh, good, The View is back … said very few people, ever.

Would seem Joy Behar ran into Nancy Pelosi at a cocktail party during her ‘summer break’. Must be nice to have a summer break as an adult but we digress …

Watch.

.@JoyVBehar shares about her summer break, including running into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/7uxBqrzZGR — The View (@TheView) September 3, 2019

Joy so very casually throws out, ‘That’s what the country wants,’ when talking about who Nancy thinks can beat Trump. She would have been more accurate to say something along the lines of that’s what the Democratic Party wants but she wasn’t worried about being accurate.

How Meghan can stand to sit at the same table with this woman is beyond us.

Dear God I hope there’s not a sex tape. https://t.co/nPrxArX1EF — Velvet “Alpha Breasts” Assassin (@VelvetUndergr10) September 3, 2019

Annnnnd that’s it, we’re dead now.

We hope she’s happy with herself.

wow, that's like Dumb and Dumber. — Hercules Rockefeller (@OttoWeinert) September 3, 2019

Seems Joy’s comments from Nancy ticked off Trump’s more radical opponent’s supporters:

Bernie Sanders, a more "radical" candidate by Pelosi's definition, has more support in Obama to Trump districts than Joe Biden. It was a moderate candidate who lost those districts to Trump in the first place. https://t.co/bNP19ypcF6 — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) September 3, 2019

Settle for a moderate? After saying the future of the country and its children’s at stake? #anticipatorygrief — Ric4art (@innerpeace1979) September 3, 2019

They’re going to tear each other apart.

How grand.

Yup trump is going to win in 2020 — CarolCity305Cane (@CaneCity305) September 3, 2019

The truth hurts.

