As Twitchy covered earlier, James Comey’s response to the IG report blasting him was well, less than impressive. He even had the cojones to ask for an apology for people who ‘defamed him’.

Yeah, he’s unbearable.

DOJ IG "found no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the memos to members of the media." I don’t need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a “sorry we lied about you” would be nice. — James Comey (@Comey) August 29, 2019

Schmuck.

True story.

Brit Hume was good enough to tweet a suggestion for what Comey’s response SHOULD have been.

So Comey wants an apology because while he violated department policy and his contractual obligations by leaking, he didn’t leak classified info. How about a “sorry I leaked that information in violation of both policy and my contract?” https://t.co/Ny3Oxe8p7t — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 29, 2019

Or how about, ‘Hey, I know I can be a pretentious, smug, a-hole and yeah, sorry ’bout that.’

Anything would have been better than his all but demanding people tell him they’re sorry.

Heh.

Being intentionally obtuse in light of these violations is classic, narcissist Comey. — #GodBlessTexas (@ConservTXmom) August 29, 2019

I can promise you the stench of the rotten corruption in Washington DC has reached the nose of the people. — SeaAnna (@SeaAnna777) August 29, 2019

Shep Smith will give him an award on his show no doubt. — Ken Hoag (@35start) August 29, 2019

Shep will probably talk about Comey’s bravery in the face of diversity or something.

@Comey continues to lie to America. — Della (@Dellapearl) August 29, 2019

He’s not all there — melinda_peters1 (@Peters1Melinda) August 29, 2019

There may be more truth to this tweet than we realize.

How about a "I'm sorry I got caught for abusing the trust of the people because I wasn't really working for them"? — Jeffrey Whelchel (@jeffreywhelchel) August 29, 2019

That works too.

