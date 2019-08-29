As Twitchy covered earlier, James Comey’s response to the IG report blasting him was well, less than impressive. He even had the cojones to ask for an apology for people who ‘defamed him’.

Yeah, he’s unbearable.

Schmuck.

True story.

Brit Hume was good enough to tweet a suggestion for what Comey’s response SHOULD have been.

Or how about, ‘Hey, I know I can be a pretentious, smug, a-hole and yeah, sorry ’bout that.’

Anything would have been better than his all but demanding people tell him they’re sorry.

Heh.

Shep will probably talk about Comey’s bravery in the face of diversity or something.

There may be more truth to this tweet than we realize.

That works too.

