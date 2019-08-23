Maybe Jerry Nadler should stick to making crap up about Russia.

Just sayin’.

The growing anti-Semitism in our political dialogue is repugnant. @realdonaldtrump’s comments about disloyalty are a vicious and dangerous anti-Semitic trope. And the Carlos Latuff cartoon forwarded by @RepRashida and @Ilhan can surely be read for its vile underlying message. — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) August 22, 2019

There are indeed anti-Semites tagged in Jerry’s tweet but Donald Trump is not one of them. How ri-damn-diculous does someone have to be to not only call Trump an anti-Semite but do so in the same tweet excusing the blatant anti-Semitism of Ilhan and Rashida? He even mentions the cartoon.

The only anti semites I see are the Democrats🙄 — BB (@Sane_Maryland) August 22, 2019

you want to remind me of your tweets objecting to anti-Semitism among your colleagues? — (((Charlie Martin))) (@chasrmartin) August 23, 2019

Not seeing any.

You’re seriously tagging @RashidaTlaib and @IlhanMN in a tweet accusing Trump of antisemitsm? Really? You forgot to tag @AOC too. — DanCamm (@Dan_Camm) August 23, 2019

Sorry dude. Rashid and Omar are the Anti-semites. Plain and simple. They are a disgrace to our country — Matt 🇺🇸 (@mattmalt) August 22, 2019

Really? You nitwit. — Tweet As A Weapon (@the_hitman8403) August 23, 2019

Nitwit is putting it nicely.

Oh Jerry. You are letting “some people” be rewarded for their anti Semitism. Bad move. — illiberal (@Illiberalality) August 23, 2019

He’s excusing Democrats and trying to blame Trump all at once.

Such a miserable little gnome.

The cartoon wasn’t “forwarded”, it was shared. Goes to intent, Jerry. I would expect you to know this. — Adina🇿️ (@lackboys3) August 22, 2019

He doesn’t understand all of these new, fandangled things.

Was not expecting both-sidesism from you. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) August 22, 2019

Good news, he was making excuses for the Democrats.

Projection It’s in your party, (((Jerry))). Not the @GOP or President Trump. — Kathleen Penguin⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ProudMama014) August 23, 2019

Ding ding ding.

