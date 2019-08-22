Subtweeting Sharyl Attkisson with a lame-a*s Vox story is such a weasely, cowardly, nutless thing to do.

Which is why we’re not surprised at all that Tommy ‘Drove a Van for Obama’ Vietor did exactly that.

As Trump continues to promote Sharyl Attkisson's "journalism", it's important to remember the time she said the Obama administration was hacking her because her delete key got stuck. https://t.co/CveJGLWbTU — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) August 21, 2019

There’s just one problem with Tommy’s tweet (ok, there are several problems with his tweets but there’s one BIG one), and that is the fact the Obama administration did hack her computer. And hello, James Rosen? Congress?

Dude, you guys were literally caught spying on the AP, James Rosen, Congress, even Angela Merkel. Just some of your many scandals. And Brennan was caught lying about spying to Congress. — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) August 22, 2019

And yet here Tommy Boy is, trying to discredit Sharyl.

She actually responded even though he didn’t have the cojones to tag her:

Tommy knows better. Someone sounds worried. Stay tuned. 😉 https://t.co/Oyh2gzEclp — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) August 21, 2019

Then again all Obama really let Tommy do was drive a van around so maybe he doesn’t know better?

The wheels on the van go ’round and ’round …

Tommy responded, sorta.

Enjoy your fever dream! — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) August 22, 2019

Huh?

Wait, an Obama Bro not making sense?!

We’re shocked … SHOCKED!

Related:

KABOOM: Brit Hume drops a fact-BOMB on ‘ignorant liberals’ claiming Republicans want to take birth control away

TALK about a self-own: Blue-check RAGES over Antifa piece by The Babylon Bee, shrieks at Andy Ngo and then runs home to daddy

Too little too LATE! Gillette must’ve gone REALLY broke when they went woke because their new campaign seems desperate